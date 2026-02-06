Netflix was directed to remove promotional content after UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered an FIR against the film's makers for targeting a community and hurting religious and caste sentiments.
Centre Directs Netflix To Take Down Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser
Amid growing backlash over Netflix’s “Ghooskhor Pandat,” the government directed the streaming platform to remove promotional content related to Manoj Bajpayee’s film.
‘Taking Down All Promotions,’ Says Neeraj Pandey
Manoj Bajpayee Defends The FilmQuoting his statement, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is playing the cop named Pandat, also issued a statement saying that his intention was not to hurt any particular community but to play a character of a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” Manoj Bajpayee wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
He added, “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”
Bajpayee further said that Neeraj Pandey has consistently shown seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.
“The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken,” he went on to say.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Netflix been directed to remove promotional content for the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'?
What was the director's explanation for the film's title and content?
The director stated that 'Pandat' is a colloquial name for a fictional character in a cop drama. He acknowledged the hurt caused by the title and apologized.
What did Manoj Bajpayee say about his role in the film?
Manoj Bajpayee stated his intention was to portray a flawed individual's journey of self-realization, not to hurt any community. He respects the concerns shared by the public.
What action has been taken by the film's team in response to the backlash?
The filmmakers have decided to take down all promotional materials for the film to address public sentiment and allow the film to be understood in its full context.