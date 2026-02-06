Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCentre Directs Netflix To Take Down Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser

Centre Directs Netflix To Take Down Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser

Amid growing backlash over Netflix’s “Ghooskhor Pandat,” the government directed the streaming platform to remove promotional content related to Manoj Bajpayee’s film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
The central government has directed Netflix to remove the 'Ghooskhor Pandat' film teaser and other promotional content, reported news agency PTI. This comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the state police to register an FIR against the makers of the film for targeting a particular community and hurting “religious and caste sentiments”. A writ petition was also moved before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film. 

‘Taking Down All Promotions,’ Says Neeraj Pandey

Following the growing backlash, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement on Instagram that the team of the Netflix film starring Manoj Bajpayee has decided to take down all promotional materials since it has hurt some viewers. “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character,” he explained, before adding, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.”
 
He further said, “In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being. We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged based on partial glimpses,” he explained.

Manoj Bajpayee Defends The Film

Quoting his statement, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is playing the cop named Pandat, also issued a statement saying that his intention was not to hurt any particular community but to play a character of a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” Manoj Bajpayee wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). 

He added, “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

Bajpayee further said that Neeraj Pandey has consistently shown seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.

“The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken,” he went on to say. 

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Netflix been directed to remove promotional content for the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'?

Netflix was directed to remove promotional content after UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered an FIR against the film's makers for targeting a community and hurting religious and caste sentiments.

What was the director's explanation for the film's title and content?

The director stated that 'Pandat' is a colloquial name for a fictional character in a cop drama. He acknowledged the hurt caused by the title and apologized.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say about his role in the film?

Manoj Bajpayee stated his intention was to portray a flawed individual's journey of self-realization, not to hurt any community. He respects the concerns shared by the public.

What action has been taken by the film's team in response to the backlash?

The filmmakers have decided to take down all promotional materials for the film to address public sentiment and allow the film to be understood in its full context.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee Netflix Breaking News ABP Live Ghooskhor Pandat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 31 Dead
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 31 Dead
Cities
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
World
Inquilab Protesters Clash With Police Outside Yunus Residence In Dhaka Over Osman Hadi Killing
Inquilab Protesters Clash With Police Outside Yunus Residence In Dhaka Over Osman Hadi Killing
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget