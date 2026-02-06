Centre Directs Netflix To Take Down Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser

The central government has directed Netflix to remove the 'Ghooskhor Pandat' film teaser and other promotional content, reported news agency PTI. This comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the state police to register an FIR against the makers of the film for targeting a particular community and hurting “religious and caste sentiments”. A writ petition was also moved before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film.

‘Taking Down All Promotions,’ Says Neeraj Pandey