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HomeNewsWorldAir India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport

Air India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport

Phuket Air India Malfunctions: An Air India Express Boeing 737 from Hyderabad suffered a nose-wheel malfunction while landing at Phuket Airport. All 131 passengers are safe.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Phuket Air India Malfunctions: A Air India Express flight carrying 131 passengers experienced a nose-wheel malfunction while landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 operating a scheduled service from Hyderabad to Phuket when the technical issue occurred during landing.

Nose Landing Gear Damaged On Runway

According to sources familiar with the situation, the aircraft’s nose landing gear sustained damage as it touched down at the airport.

The malfunction left the aircraft unable to move from the runway, prompting immediate safety measures by airport authorities. Emergency procedures were activated to secure the plane and ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Despite the mechanical issue, officials confirmed that all passengers and crew onboard were safe.

Airport Temporarily Suspends Flight Operations

Following the incident, airport authorities temporarily halted flight operations at Phuket International Airport as a precaution.

The runway was closed while emergency teams assessed the situation and worked to remove the aircraft safely. Such disruptions are common in aviation when aircraft experience mechanical difficulties during landing, as airports must ensure the runway is completely clear before resuming operations.

Airport teams are currently working to restore normal flight schedules once the aircraft is cleared from the runway.

Airline Confirms Safety Protocols Followed

In a statement, Air India Express said its crew followed all standard emergency procedures immediately after the landing issue was detected.

The airline emphasized that passenger safety remained the top priority throughout the incident and that authorities were coordinating with airport officials to manage the situation.

Mechanical issues during landing, particularly involving landing gear components, can cause operational disruptions at busy airports, even when there are no injuries or major structural damage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Air India Express flight in Phuket?

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket experienced a nose-wheel malfunction during landing. The aircraft sustained damage and was unable to move from the runway.

Were all passengers and crew safe during the incident?

Yes, officials confirmed that all 131 passengers and crew onboard were safe despite the mechanical issue.

How did the nose-wheel malfunction affect operations at Phuket International Airport?

Following the incident, Phuket International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations. The runway was closed for assessment and to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft.

What did Air India Express say about the incident?

Air India Express confirmed that its crew followed all standard emergency procedures. They emphasized that passenger safety was the top priority throughout the event.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Air India Express Phuket
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