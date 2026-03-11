An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket experienced a nose-wheel malfunction during landing. The aircraft sustained damage and was unable to move from the runway.
Air India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport
Phuket Air India Malfunctions: An Air India Express Boeing 737 from Hyderabad suffered a nose-wheel malfunction while landing at Phuket Airport. All 131 passengers are safe.
Phuket Air India Malfunctions: A Air India Express flight carrying 131 passengers experienced a nose-wheel malfunction while landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 operating a scheduled service from Hyderabad to Phuket when the technical issue occurred during landing.
Nose Landing Gear Damaged On Runway
According to sources familiar with the situation, the aircraft’s nose landing gear sustained damage as it touched down at the airport.
The malfunction left the aircraft unable to move from the runway, prompting immediate safety measures by airport authorities. Emergency procedures were activated to secure the plane and ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.
Despite the mechanical issue, officials confirmed that all passengers and crew onboard were safe.
Airport Temporarily Suspends Flight Operations
Following the incident, airport authorities temporarily halted flight operations at Phuket International Airport as a precaution.
The runway was closed while emergency teams assessed the situation and worked to remove the aircraft safely. Such disruptions are common in aviation when aircraft experience mechanical difficulties during landing, as airports must ensure the runway is completely clear before resuming operations.
Airport teams are currently working to restore normal flight schedules once the aircraft is cleared from the runway.
Airline Confirms Safety Protocols Followed
In a statement, Air India Express said its crew followed all standard emergency procedures immediately after the landing issue was detected.
The airline emphasized that passenger safety remained the top priority throughout the incident and that authorities were coordinating with airport officials to manage the situation.
Mechanical issues during landing, particularly involving landing gear components, can cause operational disruptions at busy airports, even when there are no injuries or major structural damage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Air India Express flight in Phuket?
Were all passengers and crew safe during the incident?
Yes, officials confirmed that all 131 passengers and crew onboard were safe despite the mechanical issue.
How did the nose-wheel malfunction affect operations at Phuket International Airport?
Following the incident, Phuket International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations. The runway was closed for assessment and to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft.
What did Air India Express say about the incident?
Air India Express confirmed that its crew followed all standard emergency procedures. They emphasized that passenger safety was the top priority throughout the event.