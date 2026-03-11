Air India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport

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Phuket Air India Malfunctions: A Air India Express flight carrying 131 passengers experienced a nose-wheel malfunction while landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 operating a scheduled service from Hyderabad to Phuket when the technical issue occurred during landing.

Nose Landing Gear Damaged On Runway

According to sources familiar with the situation, the aircraft’s nose landing gear sustained damage as it touched down at the airport.

The malfunction left the aircraft unable to move from the runway, prompting immediate safety measures by airport authorities. Emergency procedures were activated to secure the plane and ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Despite the mechanical issue, officials confirmed that all passengers and crew onboard were safe.

Airport Temporarily Suspends Flight Operations

Following the incident, airport authorities temporarily halted flight operations at Phuket International Airport as a precaution.

The runway was closed while emergency teams assessed the situation and worked to remove the aircraft safely. Such disruptions are common in aviation when aircraft experience mechanical difficulties during landing, as airports must ensure the runway is completely clear before resuming operations.

Airport teams are currently working to restore normal flight schedules once the aircraft is cleared from the runway.

Airline Confirms Safety Protocols Followed

In a statement, Air India Express said its crew followed all standard emergency procedures immediately after the landing issue was detected.

The airline emphasized that passenger safety remained the top priority throughout the incident and that authorities were coordinating with airport officials to manage the situation.

Mechanical issues during landing, particularly involving landing gear components, can cause operational disruptions at busy airports, even when there are no injuries or major structural damage.