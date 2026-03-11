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HomeNewsWorldUS Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Hormuz As War With Tehran Enters Day 11: WATCH

US Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Hormuz As War With Tehran Enters Day 11: WATCH

Attacks widened regionally, with civilian casualties reported in Tehran, Lebanon, and elsewhere. Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Bahrain faced attacks.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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The United States said Tuesday it destroyed more than a dozen Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions as the conflict with Iran entered its 11th day.

According to the US military, 16 mine-laying boats were taken out during the operation. The announcement came as Tehran vowed to block regional oil exports, declaring it would not allow “even a single litre” to be shipped to its enemies.

US Releases Footage Of Operation

The American military also released unclassified footage showing some of the vessels targeted during the operation.

The disclosure followed warnings from Donald Trump, who said the United States would strike Iran “at a level never seen before” if the country failed to immediately remove any mines it might have placed in the channel.

However, Trump later wrote on social media that there were no confirmed reports of Iran planting explosives in the waterway, which handles about 20% of the world’s oil shipments.

Rhetoric Intensifies As War Enters Day 11

Both sides hardened their stance as the war continued to escalate. Pete Hegseth warned that more intense strikes against Iranian targets were likely.

At the same time, the Pentagon detailed the wider toll of injuries suffered by American troops during the ongoing conflict.

Iranian leaders, meanwhile, rejected the prospect of negotiations and issued threats against Trump while launching fresh attacks targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states.

Civilians Caught In The Crossfire

Inside Tehran, residents described some of the heaviest bombardments since the fighting began. One woman said she saw a residential building struck during the attacks.

Several people who spoke to Associated Press requested anonymity for fear of reprisals. Tens of thousands of Iranians have reportedly sought refuge in rural areas to escape the fighting.

Meanwhile, multiple Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed seven people early Wednesday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Among the dead was a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who succumbed to injuries after an Israeli strike hit a rescue team earlier in the week.

Other casualties included a paramedic linked to the Islamic Health Authority, who was treating wounded people when an Israeli airstrike struck Tuesday.

Regional Tensions Widen

An Israeli strike also killed a Lebanese soldier, the Lebanese army said, bringing the total number of troops killed since the conflict began to five.

Israel said it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran and the militant group Hezbollah, which began firing rockets at Israel after the war broke out.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted multiple missiles targeting several locations, including Prince Sultan Air Base, a key facility jointly used by US and Saudi forces. Authorities also said drones were destroyed near two major cities.

In Iraq, drones targeted military bases inside Baghdad International Airport late Tuesday, according to security officials. Some drones reportedly fell near Iraqi security positions, while others landed close to logistical facilities used by US-led coalition forces.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were firing at incoming Iranian projectiles early Wednesday. Authorities said Iranian attacks had killed six people and wounded 122 others.

In Bahrain, air raid sirens sounded early Wednesday, warning residents of an incoming Iranian attack. The alert came a day after an Iranian strike hit a residential building in Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and injuring eight others.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What military action did the US take near the Strait of Hormuz?

The US destroyed more than a dozen Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

What was Iran's response to the US military action?

Iran vowed to block regional oil exports and declared it would not allow any oil to be shipped to its enemies.

Did the US release any visual evidence of the operation?

Yes, the American military released unclassified footage showing some of the vessels targeted during the operation.

What were the consequences of Israeli strikes in Lebanon?

Multiple Israeli strikes killed seven people, including a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a paramedic.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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US Israel Iran Conflicts
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