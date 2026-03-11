India Sends 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Shortage Triggered By Iran War

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India has dispatched a major diesel consignment to Bangladesh as the neighbouring country grapples with a severe fuel shortage triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies following the war in Iran.

New Delhi sent 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh as part of the ongoing energy trade agreement between the two nations, underscoring growing cooperation in the energy sector, reported ANI.

Bangladesh Faces Fuel Shortage

Bangladesh has been struggling with shortages of petrol and diesel after oil supplies were disrupted in the wake of the conflict involving Iran. Authorities in Dhaka confirmed receiving the latest shipment and have sought additional supplies from India to stabilise domestic fuel availability.

“We have an agreement with India, and under that agreement India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh each year through the pipeline,” Muhammad Rezanur Rahman told ANI on Tuesday.

He said the 5,000 tonnes arriving now are part of that existing arrangement.

Annual Pipeline Supply Agreement

Rahman explained that the bilateral deal requires Bangladesh to import at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel from India within six months.

“The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tonnes, and we hope that within the next two months we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months,” he added.

India supplies diesel to Bangladesh under the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, which became operational in 2017. The fuel is transported on a commercial basis by Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

India Reviewing Request For More Fuel

Officials in New Delhi said Bangladesh’s request for additional diesel supplies would be considered depending on fuel availability and prevailing market conditions.

The clarification came amid India’s assurance that it is not facing any fuel shortage despite rising uncertainty in global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.