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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Sends 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Shortage Triggered By Iran War

India Sends 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Shortage Triggered By Iran War

This is part of a larger annual deal for 180,000 tonnes via the Friendship Pipeline. Bangladesh seeks more fuel, which India will consider based on availability and market conditions.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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India has dispatched a major diesel consignment to Bangladesh as the neighbouring country grapples with a severe fuel shortage triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies following the war in Iran.

New Delhi sent 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh as part of the ongoing energy trade agreement between the two nations, underscoring growing cooperation in the energy sector, reported ANI. 

Bangladesh Faces Fuel Shortage

Bangladesh has been struggling with shortages of petrol and diesel after oil supplies were disrupted in the wake of the conflict involving Iran. Authorities in Dhaka confirmed receiving the latest shipment and have sought additional supplies from India to stabilise domestic fuel availability.

“We have an agreement with India, and under that agreement India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh each year through the pipeline,” Muhammad Rezanur Rahman told ANI on Tuesday.

He said the 5,000 tonnes arriving now are part of that existing arrangement.

Annual Pipeline Supply Agreement

Rahman explained that the bilateral deal requires Bangladesh to import at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel from India within six months.

“The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tonnes, and we hope that within the next two months we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months,” he added.

India supplies diesel to Bangladesh under the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, which became operational in 2017. The fuel is transported on a commercial basis by Numaligarh Refinery Limited. 

India Reviewing Request For More Fuel

Officials in New Delhi said Bangladesh’s request for additional diesel supplies would be considered depending on fuel availability and prevailing market conditions.

The clarification came amid India’s assurance that it is not facing any fuel shortage despite rising uncertainty in global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Energy Alert: LPG Supply Secured Amid Middle East Conflict; Mumbai & Chandigarh Face Local Shortages

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has India sent a diesel consignment to Bangladesh?

India dispatched a major diesel consignment to Bangladesh to help the country cope with a severe fuel shortage triggered by disruptions in global oil supplies.

How much diesel did India send to Bangladesh?

India sent 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh as part of an ongoing energy trade agreement between the two nations.

Is this a new agreement for diesel supply?

No, the 5,000 tonnes of diesel is part of an existing annual agreement where India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh each year through a pipeline.

How is the diesel transported to Bangladesh?

The diesel is transported to Bangladesh under the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, which has been operational since 2017. Numaligarh Refinery Limited handles the commercial transport.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Fuel Shortage Israel Iran Conflict
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