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HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out Tomorrow; OTT And TV Channel Details Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out Tomorrow; OTT And TV Channel Details Revealed

Akshay Kumar shared a new look from his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and confirmed that the teaser will be released tomorrow. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, among others.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has dropped yet another look from his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. The 58-year-old actor also confirmed that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow, after teasing fans with multiple hints over the past few days.

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Drops Tomorrow

Sharing a 16-second clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Just hangin’ around till the Bhooth Bangla teaser drops tomorrow! Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on April 10, 2026.” The clip shows another glimpse of the actor’s quirky look from the film.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

In the clip, Kumar is seen hanging from a tree branch like a bat. A bat can also be spotted hanging upside down nearby, while three others fly towards what appears to be a haunted house in the distance. The eerie setting is further heightened by the presence of a bright moon in the background.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is backing the project alongside Akshay Kumar, also shared the look on her social media. She wrote, “Aapko ulta dikhega… par Bhooth Bangla mein ulta hi seedha niklega [You will see things upside down… but in Bhooth Bangla, the upside down will turn out to be the right way]. Bhooth Bangla teaser out tomorrow. In cinemas on April 10, 2026.”

Earlier, on February 26, the makers released the film’s first song titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge. More tracks are expected to be released in the weeks leading up to the movie’s theatrical release.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Divides Ghosts By Colour And Height In ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ From Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is produced by Cape of Good Films along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10. It was initially planned for a May 15 release.

The project marks Priyadarshan’s return to the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film features actors, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhooth Bangla OTT, TV Channel Details

While the makers have not yet revealed the film’s digital release date, Bhooth Bangla is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Zee Cinema has secured the satellite television rights for the film.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the teaser for Bhooth Bangla be released?

The teaser for Bhooth Bangla will be released tomorrow. Akshay Kumar and Ektaa Kapoor have both confirmed this on their social media platforms.

What is the release date for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026. It was previously planned for a May 15 release.

Who is directing and producing Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Where can I watch Bhooth Bangla after its theatrical release?

While the digital release date is not yet confirmed, Bhooth Bangla is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Zee Cinema will air the film on satellite television.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Rajpal Yadav Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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