The United Arab Emirates' air defence systems were activated to intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran. This response aimed to counter aerial threats amidst escalating regional tensions.
UAE, Saudi Shoot Down Iranian Missiles; US Targets Mine-Laying Vessels As War Escalates: Updates
The US destroyed Iranian vessels suspected of mine-laying near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route. A drone attack halted operations at a UAE refinery, and India evacuated citizens from Qatar.
The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that its air defence systems were working to intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran, as tensions across the Gulf deepened amid an escalating conflict involving the United States.
Iran had earlier announced it fired a fresh wave of attacks targeting US positions in the region, signalling a further escalation as the war entered its 11th day.
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles
Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting seven ballistic missiles in separate attacks on Wednesday. The projectiles were aimed at an air base and the kingdom’s eastern region, authorities said, underscoring the widening security threat across the Gulf.
Meanwhile, the United States said it destroyed more than a dozen Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines on Tuesday. Washington’s move came as Tehran vowed to block oil shipments in the region, declaring it would not allow “even a single litre” of exports to reach its enemies.
The confrontation has raised alarm over the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints through which about 20% of global oil supplies pass.
US claims destruction of 16 minelayers
The US military said it had destroyed 16 vessels believed to be involved in mine-laying operations and released unclassified footage of several of them. The disclosure followed a warning from Donald Trump, who threatened to strike Iran at “a level never seen before” if the mines were not removed immediately.
Despite the warning, Trump later said on social media that there were no reports indicating Iran had already placed explosives in the strategic channel.
As rhetoric intensified, Pete Hegseth pledged the most forceful strikes yet against Iranian targets. The Pentagon also outlined the broader toll of injuries suffered by American troops since hostilities began.
Drone attack triggers refinery shutdown in UAE
Amid the rising tensions, one of the world’s largest oil processing facilities in the UAE temporarily halted operations after a nearby drone attack.
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, a drone strike triggered a fire in Ruwais Industrial City on Tuesday.
A source familiar with the matter told AFP that the ADNOC Ruwais Refinery suspended operations as a precaution. Neither the source nor officials confirmed whether the refinery itself had been directly hit.
State-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company describes the Ruwais complex as the world’s fourth-largest single-site refinery.
Indians evacuated from Qatar
Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Doha were flown back to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on Tuesday.
The Embassy of India in Doha said it coordinated with Qatar Airways to arrange travel for stranded citizens and urgent cases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What action did the UAE take regarding missile and drone launches?
What did Saudi Arabia report on Wednesday?
Saudi Arabia reported intercepting seven ballistic missiles on Wednesday. These projectiles were targeting an air base and the kingdom's eastern region.
What action did the United States take against Iranian vessels?
The United States announced it destroyed over a dozen Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines. This occurred as Tehran vowed to block oil shipments.
What impact did a drone attack have in the UAE?
A drone attack triggered a fire in the UAE's Ruwais Industrial City, leading to the temporary shutdown of one of the world's largest oil processing facilities.