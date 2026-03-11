Indian Among 4 Injured After Iranian Drones Intercepted Near Dubai Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An Indian national was among four people injured after two drones launched from Iran were intercepted near Dubai International Airport in Dubai, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Officials said the incident briefly raised concerns about security around one of the world’s busiest airports, though flight operations continued without disruption.

Four People Injured In Drone Incident

According to authorities, the intercepted drones fell near the airport area, injuring four individuals.

Among those hurt were two citizens of Ghana and one national from Bangladesh, who sustained minor injuries. The Indian national was reported to have suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene and provided medical assistance to those affected.

The Dubai Media Office said in a statement posted on X that “air traffic is operating as normal,” reassuring passengers and airlines that airport operations remained unaffected.

Flights Continue As Security Tightened

Despite the drone incident, officials confirmed that flights continued to depart and arrive as scheduled at Dubai International Airport, commonly referred to as DXB.

Eyewitnesses and travelers at the airport reported heightened security measures shortly after the incident. Videos circulating online showed visible security activity, though authorities stressed that the situation was quickly brought under control.

So far, the United Arab Emirates has not issued a detailed statement about potential new security measures following the drone interception.

Attack Linked To Wider Regional Tensions

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following strikes involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.

Iran has reportedly launched waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar, in response to earlier military strikes on its territory.

These developments have damaged infrastructure in parts of the region and contributed to concerns about global energy supply disruptions.

According to reporting by The Associated Press, officials confirmed that the two Iranian drones landed in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, highlighting the seriousness of the security threat.