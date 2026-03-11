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The life of Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch may appear glamorous from the outside, runways, international travel, and constant public attention. But behind the crown, the Mexican beauty queen relies on a handful of personal items that keep her balanced and inspired wherever she goes. From meaningful spiritual symbols to tools that fuel her creativity, the contents of her everyday bag reveal a much more intimate side of her life.

In a candid "What’s in My Bag" video shared by the Miss Universe organisation on Instagram on March 11, Bosch opened her tote and revealed a collection of items that reflect more than just glamour.

Bosch, who won the Miss Universe 2025 crown on November 21, 2025, has since been travelling extensively as part of her role. Yet, as the video shows, the items she carries daily help her stay centered amid the whirlwind.

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A Small Token Of Faith That Travels Everywhere

One of the most meaningful moments in the video came when Bosch reached into her bag and pulled out a small figurine of Jesus Christ.

Holding it gently, she explained that the token was gifted to her by a friend during the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand.

"I carry with me this little Jesus Christ that Lena gave to me in Thailand, and it’s really cute. I always bring it with me," she said.

The figurine is more than a keepsake. For Bosch, it represents a daily reminder of faith and comfort while navigating the pressures and responsibilities that come with wearing the Miss Universe crown.

Inspirational Cards That Guide Her Mindset

Faith, it seems, plays a central role in Bosch’s routine. Alongside the figurine, she revealed a jar filled with "magic art" cards, each printed with inspirational quotes.

Choosing a pink card to match her mood, she read a verse from the Bible’s Book of Colossians:

"And let the peace of Christ rule in our hearts… and be thankful."

The ritual, she suggested, helps set a positive tone for her day, something especially valuable during a demanding international schedule.

A Creative Kit For A Busy Life

While many might expect a beauty queen’s bag to be filled with makeup products, Bosch’s tote looked more like a portable creative studio.

Among the items she pulled out were:

A book and poetry journal where she writes down thoughts and sketches ideas

A digital camera she uses to capture "people, nature, and situations"

Pink markers for notes and creative work

Headphones for listening to classical piano music during quiet moments

For Bosch, these tools serve as a way to slow down and process the world around her, even during the busiest days of travel and appearances.

The Unexpected Pageant Essential

Of course, life as Miss Universe also demands a constant level of presentation, and Bosch revealed one practical item she never travels without.

Inside her bag was a tiny portable iron.

It may seem unusual, but Bosch says it’s essential for staying prepared.

"As Miss Universe, you need to be always ready. For any fashion emergency, your clothes need to be perfect," she explained.

In a world of photos, events, and spontaneous appearances, that small gadget ensures she’s always camera-ready.

A Heartfelt Moment About Animals

The video ended on an emotional note when Bosch revealed the final item in her bag: a small dog belonging to someone named Bina.

Holding the pet affectionately, she spoke about her love for animals and shared that she had lost her own pet three months ago. "Animals are the cutest thing in the world," she said.

Using the moment to highlight animal care, Bosch added a simple message for pet owners: "If you have an animal, give love to them."