Air India, IndiGo Announce Special Flights To Gulf As Iran War Disrupts Air Travel

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Disruptions to routine flight operations are continuing as the military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran intensifies across West Asia.

Amid the unfolding crisis, India’s IndiGo and the Air India group have announced special flights to and from several locations in the region, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, on Wednesday.

Airlines Expand West Asia Operations

According to airline operational plans, Air India will operate 58 flights to and from West Asia, while IndiGo will run services to eight destinations across the Middle East starting Wednesday, March 11.

The move comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian carriers have requested operational flexibility to ensure safe passenger movement and provide evacuation support if required.

Data released by the ministry shows that Indian airlines operated 45 inbound flights from West Asia on March 9, carrying 7,047 passengers to India, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Air India Group Outlines Special Services

The Air India group said that Air India and Air India Express are operating 36 ad hoc, non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, depending on the availability of airport slots and other prevailing conditions at departure points.

“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” the airline group said in a statement.

Under the plan, Air India will run one round-trip each from New Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

The airline will also continue scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, along with two round-trips from Kochi.

IndiGo Flights To Eight Middle East Destinations

Similarly, IndiGo said it will operate flights to eight destinations across the Middle East on Wednesday, along with select routes to Europe.