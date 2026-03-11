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Television actor Ridhima Pandit, who was recently seen as a contestant on the reality show The 50, has strongly denied rumours linking her to cricketer Shubman Gill. She said the claims about them dating or planning a secret wedding in Jaipur are completely false. The rumours started after some reports suggested that the two were planning a private wedding ceremony in Jaipur in December 2024.

‘There’s Nothing Like That’

Speaking to Zoom, Ridhima dismissed the gossip and said there is no truth to it. She described herself as someone who avoids controversy and joked that there is nothing about her personal life that people can turn into a scandal.

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“There’s nothing like that. I’m a non-controversial person and I want to keep it that way. I’ve never wronged anyone or spoken badly about anyone. I don’t create romances just for the screen either. Honestly, I’m quite a boring person. There’s nothing about me that anyone can dig up,” she was quoted by Zoom as saying.

‘I Think He’s Cute But…’

In an earlier interview with Filmygyan, Ridhima had also addressed the rumours and clarified that she does not even know Shubman Gill personally. While she praised him as a talented cricketer, she made it clear that there is no romantic connection between them.

“Firstly, I don’t even know him. I think he’s a fantastic sportsman, but I don’t know him personally. If we ever meet, I’m sure we’ll just laugh about these rumours. Yes, I do think he’s very cute, but unfortunately nothing is going on between us,” she said.

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Ridhima had previously rejected the wedding speculation through a video statement. She said that if something as significant as a wedding were actually happening, she would share the news herself.

“I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news,” she said.

Earlier, the actor described the marriage rumours as “ridiculous” and said she was exhausted from repeatedly denying the rumours. “It is some people’s imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story, and then it goes viral on social media. I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle," she had told Bombay Times.