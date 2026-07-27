Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral video showed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mrunal Thakur at a Mumbai cafe.

Video sparked widespread dating speculation among cricket and Bollywood fans.

Fans remain divided; many suggest a professional meeting, not romance.

Neither Jaiswal nor Thakur has confirmed or addressed these rumours.

Fresh dating rumours have taken over social media after Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur were reportedly seen at the same Mumbai café. A viral video from the outing has fuelled widespread speculation online, although neither has addressed the claims. Here's what led to the internet frenzy and why many fans believe the rumours may be premature.

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Viral Mumbai Cafe Video Sparks Dating Speculation

The latest buzz began after a video, reportedly filmed at Boojee Cafe in Bandra West, surfaced on social media. The footage shows Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving the café while Mrunal Thakur remains inside the venue.

Although the clip does not show the two interacting romantically, their reported presence at the same location quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms. Soon after, fan pages shared the video with captions suggesting there could be more than a casual meeting, triggering widespread discussion among cricket and Bollywood followers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dating Mrunal Thakur?😳 pic.twitter.com/dnr4FNSaEc — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) July 26, 2026

Fans Divided Over The Viral Claims

While some social media users were quick to speculate about a possible relationship, others urged caution, pointing out that the video alone does not confirm any personal connection.

Several users suggested the meeting may have been linked to professional work, including a possible advertisement shoot or another business commitment, rather than a private outing.

The age difference between the two also became part of the online discussion, with Mrunal Thakur being 33 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 24.

One user wrote, "Yashasvi Jaiswal dating Mrunal Thakur?"

Another dismissed the rumours, writing, "Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur were spotted together, and it looks like they're shooting for an advertisement."

A different user commented, "Yashasvi Jaiswal is now reportedly dating Mrunal Thakur. This unexpected plot twist has internet detectives working overtime."

Another post read, "Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mrunal Thakur the crossover we NEVER saw coming?!"

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Mrunal is too old for Jaiswal and he already has a GF i guess."

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No Official Confirmation From Either Side

Despite the growing online conversation, there is no official confirmation that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur are dating.

At present, the speculation is based entirely on social media discussions following the viral café video. Neither the actor nor the cricketer has responded to the rumours or confirmed being in a relationship.