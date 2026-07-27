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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At Mumbai Cafe In Viral Video; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'

Mrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At Mumbai Cafe In Viral Video; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'

A viral video of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur at a Mumbai café has set off dating rumours. Here's why the internet is convinced.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A viral video showed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mrunal Thakur at a Mumbai cafe.
  • Video sparked widespread dating speculation among cricket and Bollywood fans.
  • Fans remain divided; many suggest a professional meeting, not romance.
  • Neither Jaiswal nor Thakur has confirmed or addressed these rumours.

Fresh dating rumours have taken over social media after Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur were reportedly seen at the same Mumbai café. A viral video from the outing has fuelled widespread speculation online, although neither has addressed the claims. Here's what led to the internet frenzy and why many fans believe the rumours may be premature.

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Viral Mumbai Cafe Video Sparks Dating Speculation

The latest buzz began after a video, reportedly filmed at Boojee Cafe in Bandra West, surfaced on social media. The footage shows Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving the café while Mrunal Thakur remains inside the venue.

Although the clip does not show the two interacting romantically, their reported presence at the same location quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms. Soon after, fan pages shared the video with captions suggesting there could be more than a casual meeting, triggering widespread discussion among cricket and Bollywood followers.

Fans Divided Over The Viral Claims

While some social media users were quick to speculate about a possible relationship, others urged caution, pointing out that the video alone does not confirm any personal connection.

Several users suggested the meeting may have been linked to professional work, including a possible advertisement shoot or another business commitment, rather than a private outing.

The age difference between the two also became part of the online discussion, with Mrunal Thakur being 33 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 24.

One user wrote, "Yashasvi Jaiswal dating Mrunal Thakur?"

Another dismissed the rumours, writing, "Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur were spotted together, and it looks like they're shooting for an advertisement."

A different user commented, "Yashasvi Jaiswal is now reportedly dating Mrunal Thakur. This unexpected plot twist has internet detectives working overtime."

Another post read, "Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mrunal Thakur the crossover we NEVER saw coming?!"

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Mrunal is too old for Jaiswal and he already has a GF i guess."

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No Official Confirmation From Either Side

Despite the growing online conversation, there is no official confirmation that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur are dating.

At present, the speculation is based entirely on social media discussions following the viral café video. Neither the actor nor the cricketer has responded to the rumours or confirmed being in a relationship.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the dating rumors between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur?

Dating rumors began after a viral video surfaced showing cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and actor Mrunal Thakur at the same Mumbai cafe. This video, despite not showing interaction, fueled online speculation.

Where were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur reportedly seen together?

They were reportedly seen at Boojee Cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai. A viral video from this location initiated the widespread dating speculation online.

Have Yashasvi Jaiswal or Mrunal Thakur confirmed their rumored relationship?

No, neither Yashasvi Jaiswal nor Mrunal Thakur has officially confirmed the dating rumors. The speculation remains entirely based on social media discussions.

Why do some fans doubt the dating rumors involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur?

Many fans believe the rumors are premature because the viral video doesn't show them interacting romantically. Some suggest their meeting could be for professional work, like an advertisement shoot.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Cricket Bollywood Yashasvi Jaiswal ENtertainment News Celebrity News
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