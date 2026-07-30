Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana: Part 1 trailer released with Ranbir, Yash, Sai.

Trailer depicts Lord Ram's journey and Sita's abduction.

Film features music by Zimmer, Rahman, with impressive VFX.

Trailer garnered 1.6 million views, releasing Diwali 2026.

The official trailer of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, was unveiled during the Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 am on Thursday, July 30. The makers released the trailer in five languages - Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The launch comes after the trailer’s planned July 24 release was postponed following a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ramayana Trailer

The much-awaited trailer is four minutes and nine seconds long and takes viewers through impressive VFX and several emotionally charged moments.

The trailer opens to show Yash’s Ravana ascending the throne of Lanka before shifting to the larger narrative of the Ramayana, beginning with Lord Ram’s life in Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi appears as Goddess Sita. The trailer also showcases Ram and Sita’s wedding, Ram’s exile at Kaikeyi’s insistence, his encounter with Surpanakha, and Ravana’s abduction of Sita.

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The cast appears well-suited to their roles, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

The screenplay has been penned by acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan, and the film’s music is composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, marking a rare collaboration between the two celebrated composers.

Trailer Crosses 1.6 Million Views

Despite being released during the Brahma Muhurat, the trailer has already crossed 1.6 million views and is trending at No. 3 in YouTube’s Movies category. It was uploaded on the World of Ramayana YouTube channel as well as T-Series’ official channel with the caption, “The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS.”

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who have praised its scale and visuals.

“Is it just me, or is anyone else missing Hanuman ji in this trailer?” one user wrote.

Another commented, “And this is exactly how you present India to the world.”

A third user praised Yash’s screen presence, writing, “Yash’s aura graph just broke the ceiling.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG - an eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio - in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled to arrive in 2027.