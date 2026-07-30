Jantar Mantar Protest: Multiple Metallic Objects Removed From Protestor's Body, Medical Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medico-legal report confirms multiple metallic foreign bodies surgically removed.

Foreign bodies removed from Mansoori's head, neck, shoulder, and eye.

Mansoori states seven objects removed; forensic analysis unconfirmed.

The medico-legal case (MLC) report of 25-year-old Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court alleging the use of pellet guns during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, states that multiple "metallic foreign" bodies were surgically removed from different parts of his body.

According to the MLC, issued by the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and dated July 24, Mansoori underwent surgery under general anaesthesia on July 21 to retrieve the foreign objects.

The report lists the diagnosis as "foreign body impaction in multiple sites of head and neck", documenting injuries that required surgical intervention following the protest, according to the Hindustan Times.

Foreign Bodies Retrieved During Surgery

The ENT operation theatre notes state that surgeons recovered a metallic foreign body measuring about 2 mm from the right maxillary antrum. The report further notes that another 2 mm metallic object was removed from the right lower labial mucosa after the oral cavity was examined.

It also records that metallic foreign bodies, each measuring approximately 2 mm, were retrieved from Mansoori's right shoulder, right side of the neck and left forehead, where they had become superficially embedded in soft tissue.

The ophthalmology operation theatre notes additionally document a left orbital exploration and removal of a foreign body, along with surgery on the left lower eyelid under general anaesthesia.

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Ophthalmology Notes Describe Metallic Object

The medical document states that doctors located a foreign body around 8 to 10 mm along the superior border of the medial rectus muscle. A small 3 mm incision was made through the conjunctiva and Tenon's capsule before soft tissue dissection was carried out.

According to the report, the object had multiple sharp edges and facets with a metallic sheen. It describes the retrieved object as a non-compressible metallic foreign body measuring approximately 3x3 mm, cylindrical in shape with one flat surface and sharp edges.

The notes add that, following the procedure, the traction suture was removed and Ciplox ointment was applied before the eye was dressed with a pad and bandage.

Mansoori Says Seven Objects Were Removed

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mansoori said doctors removed at least seven metallic objects from his body during surgery.

"A total of seven pellets or, as written in the medical documents, metallic foreign body have been removed from my body post-surgery. Some pellet-like objects are still around my face. The doctors have claimed that as of now they do not need to be surgically removed as removing them through surgery could cause more harm than letting them remain in the body," he said.

Mansoori also said the retrieved metallic objects had not been handed over to him. According to him, hospital authorities informed him that the recovered objects would remain in the hospital's custody.

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Hospital Yet To Respond On Forensic Analysis

According to the Hindustan Times report, Lady Hardinge Medical College had not responded to queries on whether the recovered objects had been sent for forensic analysis at the time of publication.

Mansoori is among five people who have alleged they were struck by pellets during police action at the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. The others include Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old resident of Gurugram; a 28-year-old reporter; Prashant Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Bihar; and 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, whose family has made the allegation on his behalf.

The allegations relating to the use of pellet guns during the protest are currently before the Supreme Court.