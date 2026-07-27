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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor And Yash's Airport Looks Go Viral After Ramayana Comic-Con Event

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Airport Looks Go Viral After Ramayana Comic-Con Event

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash returned to Mumbai after promoting 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con. Although the trailer launch has been postponed, excitement for the epic film remains high.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir, Yash returned to Mumbai after Comic-Con.
  • Ramayana trailer launch postponed; stars spotted at airport.
  • Nitesh Tiwari directs two-part epic releasing 2026, 2027.

After promoting 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have returned to Mumbai following the makers' decision to postpone the film's trailer launch. The trailer was originally expected to be released on July 24, but it has now been rescheduled. Despite the change in plans, excitement surrounding the ambitious mythological epic remains as strong as ever.

Ranbir And Yash Turn Heads At Mumbai Airport

The two stars were spotted separately at Mumbai airport soon after their return. Ranbir Kapoor kept it effortlessly stylish in a casual outfit, while Yash made a striking impression in an all-black ensemble.

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Both actors greeted photographers and happily posed for pictures, with their airport appearances quickly going viral across social media. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many saying they cannot wait to see the duo share the screen in one of Indian cinema's most anticipated films.

Ramayana Builds Anticipation Ahead Of Release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, bringing together two of Indian cinema's biggest stars for the highly anticipated mythological epic. Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, the first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in 2027. The film has already generated significant buzz among audiences, with fans eagerly waiting to see how the makers bring the legendary story to the big screen.

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Alongside Ramayana, Yash is also gearing up for the release of Toxic, another highly anticipated project in his upcoming line-up. The film is slated to hit cinemas on August 26, 2026, adding to the excitement surrounding the actor's future projects. With both films attracting considerable attention, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, promotional material and announcements from the makers in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ranbir Kapoor and Yash return to Mumbai?

They returned after representing 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con. Their return followed the makers' decision to postpone the film's trailer launch.

What is the status of the 'Ramayana' trailer launch?

The trailer launch, originally expected on July 24, has been rescheduled. Reports suggest it has been postponed to a later date.

Who is directing 'Ramayana' and who are the lead actors?

Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana'. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, and Yash stars as Ravana.

When is the 'Ramayana' film scheduled for release?

The first installment of this two-part cinematic spectacle is set for release during Diwali 2026. The second part is expected to follow in 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash San Diego MUMBAI Comic Con
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