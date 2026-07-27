Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Airport Looks Go Viral After Ramayana Comic-Con Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir, Yash returned to Mumbai after Comic-Con.

Ramayana trailer launch postponed; stars spotted at airport.

Nitesh Tiwari directs two-part epic releasing 2026, 2027.

After promoting 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have returned to Mumbai following the makers' decision to postpone the film's trailer launch. The trailer was originally expected to be released on July 24, but it has now been rescheduled. Despite the change in plans, excitement surrounding the ambitious mythological epic remains as strong as ever.

Ranbir And Yash Turn Heads At Mumbai Airport

The two stars were spotted separately at Mumbai airport soon after their return. Ranbir Kapoor kept it effortlessly stylish in a casual outfit, while Yash made a striking impression in an all-black ensemble.

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Both actors greeted photographers and happily posed for pictures, with their airport appearances quickly going viral across social media. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many saying they cannot wait to see the duo share the screen in one of Indian cinema's most anticipated films.

Ramayana Builds Anticipation Ahead Of Release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, bringing together two of Indian cinema's biggest stars for the highly anticipated mythological epic. Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, the first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in 2027. The film has already generated significant buzz among audiences, with fans eagerly waiting to see how the makers bring the legendary story to the big screen.

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Alongside Ramayana, Yash is also gearing up for the release of Toxic, another highly anticipated project in his upcoming line-up. The film is slated to hit cinemas on August 26, 2026, adding to the excitement surrounding the actor's future projects. With both films attracting considerable attention, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, promotional material and announcements from the makers in the coming days.