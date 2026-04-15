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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWill Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Share Screen Space In Ramayana?

Will Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Share Screen Space In Ramayana?

Yash has confirmed that he and Ranbir Kapoor do not share scenes in the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Speaking at CinemaCon, he said both actors have their own separate worlds.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Yash's Ravana won't clash in first film.
  • Yash reveals separate kingdoms for Rama and Ravana initially.
  • Filmmakers focus on individual journeys before grand conflict.
  • Ranbir praises Yash's casting and unique Ravana interpretation.

The buzz around Ramayana has been huge because it brings together two of Indian cinema’s biggest names in sharply opposite roles. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Yash takes on Ravana, and many fans expected their first big clash to arrive right away. But Yash has now revealed that the story has been planned differently, which means the wait for their face-off will go on. 

 What Yash Said

Yash is currently in CinemaCon with producer Namit Malhotra to promote Ramayana. Speaking to Fandango, he made it clear that the first film in the franchise will not bring Rama and Ravana together on screen. “Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film,” Yash said. “As you all know, it’s a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom.” 

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He added that he and Ranbir have met a few times and described the Animal star as “such a fabulous actor.” Yash also said, “I think it is mutual respect which has played out.” According to him, the film’s ambition is what matters most, and everyone involved has one target: to do full justice to the story. 

Why The Film Is Set Up This Way

Yash explained that the makers are treating Ramayana as a story with separate worlds in the first part. That means Rama and Ravana move through their own journeys before the larger conflict takes shape later. His comments suggest the film is building tension slowly rather than jumping straight into the final confrontation. 

ALSO READ | Has KVN Productions Delayed Yash’s Toxic Again Amid Certification Issues With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan?

Ranbir On Yash

Ranbir Kapoor has also spoken warmly about Yash’s casting as Ravana. He said Yash has the “stardom” and screen presence needed for the role, and called his interpretation “very different” from earlier versions. Ranbir added that audiences will “really enjoy watching” Yash’s Ravana on the big screen. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Yash's Ravana clash in the first part of Ramayana?

No, Yash has revealed that the first film in the franchise will not bring Rama and Ravana together on screen. They will have separate kingdoms and journeys in the initial part.

How is the dynamic between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash portrayed in the film?

Yash described his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor as one of mutual respect, and Ranbir praised Yash's stardom and screen presence for his role as Ravana.

Why is Ramayana being set up with separate storylines for Rama and Ravana initially?

The makers are treating the first part as a story with separate worlds, allowing Rama and Ravana to have their own journeys before their larger conflict unfolds. This approach builds tension slowly.

What are the actors' thoughts on each other's casting in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor spoke warmly about Yash's casting as Ravana, noting his stardom and unique interpretation. Yash called Ranbir a 'fabulous actor'.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash
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