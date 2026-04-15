Will Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Share Screen Space In Ramayana?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Yash's Ravana won't clash in first film.

Yash reveals separate kingdoms for Rama and Ravana initially.

Filmmakers focus on individual journeys before grand conflict.

Ranbir praises Yash's casting and unique Ravana interpretation.

The buzz around Ramayana has been huge because it brings together two of Indian cinema’s biggest names in sharply opposite roles. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Yash takes on Ravana, and many fans expected their first big clash to arrive right away. But Yash has now revealed that the story has been planned differently, which means the wait for their face-off will go on.

What Yash Said

Yash is currently in CinemaCon with producer Namit Malhotra to promote Ramayana. Speaking to Fandango, he made it clear that the first film in the franchise will not bring Rama and Ravana together on screen. “Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film,” Yash said. “As you all know, it’s a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom.”

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He added that he and Ranbir have met a few times and described the Animal star as “such a fabulous actor.” Yash also said, “I think it is mutual respect which has played out.” According to him, the film’s ambition is what matters most, and everyone involved has one target: to do full justice to the story.

Yash talks crafting the dynamic between him and Ranbir Kapoor on the set of #Ramayana. pic.twitter.com/umCtuTiHUr — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 14, 2026

Why The Film Is Set Up This Way

Yash explained that the makers are treating Ramayana as a story with separate worlds in the first part. That means Rama and Ravana move through their own journeys before the larger conflict takes shape later. His comments suggest the film is building tension slowly rather than jumping straight into the final confrontation.

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Ranbir On Yash

Ranbir Kapoor has also spoken warmly about Yash’s casting as Ravana. He said Yash has the “stardom” and screen presence needed for the role, and called his interpretation “very different” from earlier versions. Ranbir added that audiences will “really enjoy watching” Yash’s Ravana on the big screen.