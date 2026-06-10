‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Fans React To Her Absence In ‘Alpha’ Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audiences expressed curiosity regarding Sharvari's role and appearance.

ALPHA Teaser: The teaser of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film ‘Alpha’ has been released. The film, made under the Yash Raj banner, stars Alia Bhatt along with Bobby Deol and Sharvari in lead roles. As soon as the teaser was released, fans started asking questions. Sharvari was not seen in the teaser, which has led to strong reactions from people.

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How is the Alpha teaser?

In the 1 minute 55 second teaser, only Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are seen. Sharvari does not appear anywhere in the teaser. After its release, questions began to arise in people’s minds about why her glimpse was not shown at all.

After watching the ‘Alpha’ teaser, fans ask questions

Social media users are reacting strongly to it. After watching the teaser of ‘Alpha’, fans are repeatedly asking where Sharvari is. One user wrote, “It seems Sharvari Wagh will be introduced as the ‘Alpha’ character on her birthday, 14 June.” Another commented, “Why hasn’t Sharvari been shown?”

A user also said, “Please show Sharvari’s character.” Looking at the comment section, it seems that audiences are eagerly waiting to see Sharvari in the film.

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When will the film be released?

It is worth noting that the release date of ‘Alpha’ has not been officially confirmed yet. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in April 2026. However, it was later shifted to 10 July. But according to reports, it may now release on 3 July.