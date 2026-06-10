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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Fans React To Her Absence In ‘Alpha’ Teaser

‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Fans React To Her Absence In ‘Alpha’ Teaser

The teaser of ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, has been released. However, only Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are only featured in the teaser.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Audiences expressed curiosity regarding Sharvari's role and appearance.

ALPHA Teaser: The teaser of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film ‘Alpha’ has been released. The film, made under the Yash Raj banner, stars Alia Bhatt along with Bobby Deol and Sharvari in lead roles. As soon as the teaser was released, fans started asking questions. Sharvari was not seen in the teaser, which has led to strong reactions from people.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Pulls An All-Nighter For Work At 83, Calls Every Day A Lesson

How is the Alpha teaser?

 In the 1 minute 55 second teaser, only Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol are seen. Sharvari does not appear anywhere in the teaser. After its release, questions began to arise in people’s minds about why her glimpse was not shown at all.

After watching the ‘Alpha’ teaser, fans ask questions

 Social media users are reacting strongly to it. After watching the teaser of ‘Alpha’, fans are repeatedly asking where Sharvari is. One user wrote, “It seems Sharvari Wagh will be introduced as the ‘Alpha’ character on her birthday, 14 June.” Another commented, “Why hasn’t Sharvari been shown?”

A user also said, “Please show Sharvari’s character.” Looking at the comment section, it seems that audiences are eagerly waiting to see Sharvari in the film.

ALSO READ: Alpha Teaser To Release On June 10; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Film Might Get Released This July: Report

When will the film be released?

 It is worth noting that the release date of ‘Alpha’ has not been officially confirmed yet. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in April 2026. However, it was later shifted to 10 July. But according to reports, it may now release on 3 July.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected release date for 'Alpha'?

The official release date for 'Alpha' is not yet confirmed. It was initially set for April 2026, then shifted to July 10, and now reports indicate a possible July 3 release.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Movie Alpha Sharavari
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