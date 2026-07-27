Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government introduced Public Examinations Bill amidst Lok Sabha disruptions.

Opposition protested police action against students, disrupting proceedings.

They demanded accountability from Home Minister over alleged use of force.

The government on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. However, a discussion over the bill is yet to be held as the House was adjourned again till 2 PM amid continuous sloganeering and uproar by Opposition MPs, shortly after the bill was tabled.

Th much-awaited bill was tabled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha amid continued sloganeering from Opposition leaders.

#WATCH | Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduces Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/lq1lZ9lNAo — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

Earlier today, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 PM as a massive ruckus ensued in the Parliament following Opposition's sloganeering over police action against protesting students.

The Opposition benches raised slogans demanding accountability over the alleged use of force against students, leading to repeated disruptions shortly after the proceedings began.

Despite the disruption, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for securing India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Chanu clinched the top position in the women's 48kg weightlifting event. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulates Mirabai Chanu on winning India's first gold medal in the Women's 48kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," the Speaker's office said in a statement.

The adjournments came amid heightened political tensions over the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march by students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, during which clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel.

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Opposition Protests Over July 20 Student March

Opposition MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament on Monday. They reiterated their demand for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar.

The Opposition has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on what they described as the "brutal and disproportionate" police action against protesting students.

The move came a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi targeted the government over the incident and questioned Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged use of force. Gandhi demanded action against those responsible for allegedly attacking students.

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