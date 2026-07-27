'Jihad And Resistance Only Path Forward': Khamenei Reaffirms Support For Hezbollah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's leader reaffirmed unwavering support, calling Hezbollah a strategic mandate.

Leader declared resistance the only path against US, Israeli oppression.

Iran demands ending Israeli aggression for any future peace agreement.

Remarks underscore Iran's continued backing amidst heightened regional tensions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has reaffirmed Tehran's unwavering support for Hezbollah, declaring that there is "no path forward except jihad and resistance" and describing the defence of the Iran-backed Lebanese group as a "strategic mandate" for the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Khamenei responded to a letter of allegiance from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the group's fighters, who pledged that he would find in them "nothing but obedience, an unyielding will to achieve victory, and a love of martyrdom."

Praising Hezbollah's "patience, nobility and self-sacrifice", Khamenei described the group as an "unyielding rock" standing against what he called the "savage aggression" of Israel and its allies.

'Resistance Is The Only Path'

Khamenei said growing global frustration with the United States and Israel had made resistance the only viable course.

"Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except jihad and resistance," he said.

He also reaffirmed Iran's long-standing position that defending Hezbollah and preserving Lebanon's territorial integrity are strategic priorities.

He added that Hezbollah's campaign had become "an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies."

ALSO READ: Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Escalation Fears, Missile Stockpile Concerns

Iran Ties US Peace Deal To Lebanon Ceasefire

Reaffirming Iran's long-standing support for Hezbollah, Khamenei said the Islamic Republic considered protecting the group and preserving Lebanon's sovereignty a strategic responsibility.

"In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defence of these oppressed yet powerful fighters to be its strategic mandate," he said.

Khamenei also laid out Tehran's position on any future agreement to end the conflict with the United States.

"Iran has designated the preservation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime's aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the war against the aggressive United States," he said.

Khamenei also said any agreement to end the ongoing conflict with the United States must include the "absolute, unconditional termination" of Israeli military action against Lebanon.

Pays Tribute To Nasrallah, Praises Lebanese People

The Iranian leader also praised the people of southern Lebanon for supporting Hezbollah during the conflict and paid tribute to former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other slain commanders.

He said their sacrifices had transformed Hezbollah "from a sapling into a mighty tree" that commands respect across the Islamic world.

He concluded by offering prayers for Hezbollah's fighters, veterans, displaced civilians and the families of those killed, expressing confidence that they would ultimately prevail.

ALSO READ: Berlin Pride Event Attack: Authorities Suspect Islamist Terror; 1 Dead, 29 Injured

Remarks Come Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Khamenei's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region and underscore Tehran's continued political and ideological backing for Hezbollah.

They also follow Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's first meeting with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed plans to disarm the Iran-backed group, secure a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, strengthen US support for the Lebanese Army, accelerate reconstruction efforts and boost American investment in Lebanon.

Earlier, Aoun told Trump that a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory was essential to consolidating stability and enabling the Lebanese state to extend its authority.