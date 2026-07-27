Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition to question police force used during CJP protest.

Rahul Gandhi directly questions Shah about pellet gun authorization.

Government to introduce stricter anti-paper leak bill in Parliament.

TMC seeks immediate Rajya Sabha debate on alleged police force.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament resumes Monday with the Opposition preparing to keep the spotlight on the alleged use of pellet guns and other force during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Sansad Chalo’ march near Parliament on July 20.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is expected to target Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action, even as the government moves ahead with legislation aimed at tightening the law against examination paper leaks.

The confrontation comes after the House was disrupted from the opening day of the session on July 20, when the CJP protest near Parliament was met with what the Opposition has described as violent police action. With former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan no longer in the Union Cabinet, Rahul Gandhi has shifted his focus to the Home Ministry.

'Who Authorised Pellet Guns'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Shah after Pradhan resigned. Gandhi alleged that protesters suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, and claimed that pellet guns or similar deadly weapons had been used during the demonstration.

Gandhi said the responsibility ultimately rested with the Home Minister, whose ministry oversees security forces deployed in Delhi. The Congress leader had already been running a parallel campaign highlighting concerns over paper leaks before the CJP protests gained momentum around the NEET-UG issue.

In a letter to Shah on Sunday, Gandhi asked whether the Home Minister had personally authorised the use of pellet guns and other force against protesters. He cited the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, whom he said he had met and who was suffering severe pain and could potentially lose an eye after being hit by pellets.

Gandhi also questioned who had authorised the deployment of plain-clothed men allegedly seen assaulting protesters with lathis. He asked whether they were police personnel or “volunteers”.

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TMC Seeks Immediate Discussion

The issue is also set to reach the Rajya Sabha. Trinamool Congress deputy leader Sagarika Ghose has submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of Monday’s scheduled business for an immediate discussion on the alleged use of “lethal and semi-lethal force” against protesters.

The notice refers to reports of pellet gun injuries allegedly caused by the Rapid Action Force. INDIA bloc parties are expected to raise the matter in both Houses as Parliament gets back to business.

Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the protest. The Central Reserve Police Force, which oversees the Rapid Action Force, has not publicly responded to the specific allegations.

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Centre To Push Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Law

While the Opposition seeks answers over the protest, the government is preparing to advance its own legislative agenda. The Centre is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh is expected to move the legislation. Singh has also acted as one of the government’s interlocutors with protesters, alongside Health Minister JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the proposed legislation in a late-night video message before Pradhan’s resignation. The move came as both the CJP and Rahul Gandhi described stronger action against examination paper leaks as a “non-negotiable” demand.

The proposed amendment seeks to significantly increase penalties under the original 2024 law. However, the legislation alone did not bring the protests to an end.