Ajit Agarkar Urged To Pair Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Rohit Sharma In India's ODI Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former keeper Engineer suggests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening with Rohit Sharma.

Engineer advocates moving Shubman Gill to fourth for ODI balance.

Sooryavanshi won Player of Series, scoring 151 runs versus Zimbabwe.

Engineer warns selectors against over-coaching the aggressive youngster.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive T20I series against Zimbabwe has strengthened calls for his inclusion in India's ODI side. Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer believes chief selector Ajit Agarkar should promote the 15-year-old straight into the opening role alongside Rohit Sharma. He also suggested a reshuffle that would move Shubman Gill to No. 4 ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Engineer Wants Vaibhav To Open With Rohit

Speaking to PTI, Engineer said India should build their batting order around an aggressive left-right opening combination.

"The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four," Engineer told PTI.

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"Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi."

Engineer also backed Virat Kohli to continue batting at No. 3, saying the revised order would provide greater balance through the innings.

Zimbabwe Series Strengthens Vaibhav's Case

Sooryavanshi finished as Player of the Series after India's 3-0 T20I sweep over Zimbabwe.

The teenager scored 151 runs across three innings, including two half-centuries, and continued the form that has made him one of India's brightest young prospects.

Engineer believes those performances justify an immediate ODI opportunity.

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"This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side. I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He's been getting runs and he's got the confidence to open the innings."

"He'll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score."

'Don't Over-Coach Him'

Engineer also warned against placing unnecessary restrictions on the youngster's natural attacking game.

"Anything which is slightly short of length, in Sooryavanshi's arc, is going to go for a six. He learned from his mistakes, he has learned to curb himself. But don't try to over-coach him."

"He's not from the MCC book of manual, which is completely out of date."

The former India wicketkeeper compared Sooryavanshi's instinctive style to one of cricket's greatest batters.

"He's a genius. Nor was Viv Richards. Viv was the best batsman I've ever seen play. But persevere with Sooryavanshi. He'll be a tremendous asset for India."

Selection Debate Continues

India's ODI opening combination remains settled around Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, with Gill also serving as vice-captain across formats.

However, Sooryavanshi's rapid rise has added another option ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Whether the selectors fast-track him into the 50-over side now or continue his development through T20Is remains one of India's biggest selection decisions over the coming months.