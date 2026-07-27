Mani Ratnam's New Film Leaks Online; Fans Compare Vijay Sethupathi's Look To 96

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked photos from Mani Ratnam's film showed romantic shoot.

Fans anticipate romance, comparing visuals to Ratnam's acclaimed works.

Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi lead; AR Rahman composes music.

Untitled film generates interest, hinting at Ratnam's romantic comeback.

Leaked behind-the-scenes photographs from Mani Ratnam's upcoming film featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi have created a wave of excitement online. Captured during a shoot on Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, the images hint at a romantic sequence and have prompted fans to draw comparisons with some of Tamil cinema's most memorable love stories. While the filmmakers have not revealed the title or storyline, the visuals have been enough to revive hopes of seeing Mani Ratnam return to the genre that earned him widespread acclaim. Social media is already filled with theories, nostalgia and growing anticipation for the filmmaker's next big-screen outing.

Fans See Shades Of 96 And OK Kanmani

The leaked stills show Vijay Sethupathi sporting a clean-shaven look alongside Sai Pallavi as they appear to film a song sequence in Kolkata. Although little is known about the story, the visuals immediately reminded many viewers of Sethupathi's acclaimed romantic drama 96. On X, one fan wrote, "Looks like 96," while another compared the mood of the images to Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani. Others praised the pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, with one user asking, "What are you cooking, Mani Ratnam?" Another added, "Mani Ratnam making a comeback with a love story is all I want."

Several fans were also delighted to see Sai Pallavi filming in Kolkata, recalling her performance in Shyam Singha Roy.

Mani Ratnam's Romance

The untitled project marks Mani Ratnam's next directorial venture following Thug Life. While the previous film received a mixed response, expectations are considerably higher this time, particularly because the leaked visuals suggest a return to the filmmaker's signature style of storytelling.

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Over the years, Mani Ratnam has delivered acclaimed romances including Mouna Ragam, Alaipaayuthey and OK Kanmani, earning praise for portraying relationships through subtle emotions, realistic conflicts and understated storytelling rather than larger-than-life romance.

Cast And Crew

The film was officially announced in March after weeks of speculation, confirming Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. The announcement also ended rumours surrounding the music composer, with AR Rahman officially coming on board. Backed by Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions and India Talkies, the untitled film brings together one of Indian cinema's most celebrated directors with two of the industry's most admired performers.

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Apart from this project, Vijay Sethupathi has Jailer 2, Train, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, Arasan and Pocket Novel in the pipeline, while Sai Pallavi will next appear in OM Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood and Ramayana.

The makers are yet to unveil the film's title or release date, but the leaked photographs have already generated enormous interest. If the online reaction is any indication, audiences are hoping Mani Ratnam's next film delivers another memorable romance to add to his celebrated filmography.