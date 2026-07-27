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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Assam Needs Us': Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Urge Support For Assam Flood Victims

'Assam Needs Us': Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Urge Support For Assam Flood Victims

As Assam faces a devastating flood crisis affecting over 1.1 million people, celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Guru Randhawa have urged people to support relief efforts.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam battles severe floods affecting millions, claiming over 60 lives.
  • Bollywood's Bhumi Pednekar appealed for national support, shared donation links.
  • Other celebrities amplified the crisis, urging contributions for flood victims.

Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood crises in recent years, several Bollywood celebrities have stepped forward to raise awareness and encourage people to support relief efforts. The disaster has affected more than 1.1 million people, claimed over 60 lives and displaced thousands of families, leaving vast areas of the state submerged. Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Soha Ali Khan, Raashii Khanna and singer Guru Randhawa have all used their social media platforms to highlight the scale of the tragedy and urge the public to contribute towards relief initiatives.

Bhumi Pednekar Calls For Immediate Help

Bhumi Pednekar shared an emotional video on Instagram, appealing to people across the country not to overlook Assam's plight. She said the state urgently needs national support, reminding people how communities had united to help victims of previous natural disasters across India.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

The actor also shared a donation link to the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund, describing it as a trusted organisation she had previously worked with during relief efforts in Jammu. She urged people to donate whatever they could, saying Assam urgently requires food, bedding, sanitation supplies and transport to safer locations.

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Concluding her appeal, Bhumi said that the heartbreaking images from the flood-hit regions should inspire everyone to come forward and extend a helping hand. She also encouraged people to share the message so that relief could reach those in need.

Celebrities Unite To Raise Awareness

Singer Guru Randhawa also expressed solidarity with the flood-affected families, urging people to stand with Assam during this difficult time. Sharing an image of the devastation, he wrote that everyone should come together to support those affected and prayed for the safety of families impacted by the floods.

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Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Soha Ali Khan used their Instagram Stories to amplify verified information about the disaster and relief efforts. Sonakshi highlighted the rising death toll, widespread displacement and extensive damage to villages and farmland, while Soha encouraged her followers to contribute through credible relief organisations.

As rescue and rehabilitation operations continue across the state, the appeals from public figures have helped draw attention to the humanitarian crisis, encouraging more people to extend support to flood-affected communities in Assam.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which celebrities are helping raise awareness for the Assam floods?

Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Soha Ali Khan, Raashii Khanna, and singer Guru Randhawa have used social media to highlight the crisis and urge support.

How severe is the current flood crisis in Assam?

The floods have affected over 1.1 million people, claimed more than 60 lives, and displaced thousands of families, submerging vast areas of the state.

What specific actions did Bhumi Pednekar take to support Assam?

She shared an emotional video appealing for national support and provided a donation link to the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund, urging contributions for essential supplies.

What urgent needs did Bhumi Pednekar highlight for flood-affected Assam?

Bhumi Pednekar stated that Assam urgently requires food, bedding, sanitation supplies, and transport to safer locations for affected individuals.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Assam Bhumi Pednekar Flood Guru Randhawa
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