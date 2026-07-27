WATCH: GV Prakash Releases Tamil Anthem For Spider-Man Brand New Day; Fans Call It 'Pure Vibe'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GV Prakash released Tamil anthem for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Sony collaboration drew enthusiastic fan reactions online.

Upcoming Spider-Man film releases across India July 30.

With excitement building ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar has released a Tamil anthem for the upcoming Marvel film. The collaboration with Sony has generated strong reactions online, with fans celebrating the high-energy track.

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GV Prakash Collaborates With Sony For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar has partnered with Sony for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 30.

The musician announced on social media that he had composed a Spider-Man Anthem, released on Monday, July 27.

This follows an earlier Marvel connection within the family. GV Prakash's uncle, composer AR Rahman, previously created the Marvel Anthem for Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash)

Users React To The Song

The announcement quickly drew enthusiastic responses from fans.

One user wrote, "GV Prakash never misses when it comes to high-energy tracks! This Spider-Man Tamil Anthem is pure vibe and instant energy!"

Another commented, "Marvel Meets 'GV Prakash"

A third fan posted, "THE PEAK OF HYPE: SPIDERMAN TAMIL ANTHEM!"

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day To Release On July 30

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release across India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man. It marks the beginning of a new Spider-Man trilogy, with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

The cast also features Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Liza Colon-Zayas.