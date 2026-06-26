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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Cocktail 2' Makers Announce Free Ticket Offer As 'Welcome To The Jungle' Hits Screens

'Cocktail 2' Makers Announce Free Ticket Offer As 'Welcome To The Jungle' Hits Screens

Cocktail 2 makers have introduced a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer as Welcome to the Jungle releases, intensifying the box office battle between the two films.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Both films target different audiences, limiting direct impact.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 is continuing its dream run at the box office. With the romantic comedy drawing impressive crowds to theatres, the makers have now announced a fresh offer for moviegoers. Interestingly, the move comes just as Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Welcome to the Jungle has hit the big screen, fuelling speculation of an intense box office face-off.

'Cocktail 2' Makers Roll Out Offer

To keep the momentum going, the makers of Cocktail 2 have introduced a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer for audiences. The offer is currently available on BookMyShow.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Viewers who wish to avail themselves of the discount need to book tickets through the platform and enter the code "Cocktail 2" during checkout. Once applied, the offer becomes active. However, movie lovers will have to act quickly, as the deal is valid only until 26 June.

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After Rs 92 Tickets, Another Big Move

This is not the first promotional strategy adopted by the film's team. Earlier, tickets for Cocktail 2 were sold at just Rs 92, a move that reportedly paid off handsomely.

The discounted pricing attracted large numbers of viewers, with theatres witnessing packed houses and strong occupancy. Riding on that success, the makers have now gone a step further with the latest one-plus-one offer.

Many industry observers believe this aggressive pricing strategy could be aimed at strengthening Cocktail 2's hold at the box office amid the release of Welcome to the Jungle.

Can 'Cocktail 2' Affect Akshay Kumar's Film?

The new offer has naturally sparked discussions about whether Cocktail 2 could dent the business of Welcome to the Jungle. However, both films cater to different sections of the audience.

While Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is a family entertainer expected to attract viewers across all age groups, Cocktail 2 carries an A certificate, restricting its audience to adults aged 18 and above.

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As a result, trade experts believe that the audience base may remain divided, limiting the chances of any major impact on Welcome to the Jungle. Nevertheless, the true winner of this box office clash will become clear only after the opening weekend numbers are out.

'Cocktail 2' Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has already crossed Rs 103.06 crore worldwide within just six days of release. The film's India net collection currently stands at Rs 66.25 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle is also expected to make a solid start at the box office. Reports suggest that the film could open in the range of Rs 22-23 crore on its first day.

ALSO READ | Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak

Sacnilk data indicates that the film has been performing well in advance bookings. By 10:30 am, it had earned Rs 2.07 crore through advance sales, while collections, including blocked seats, had touched Rs 5.03 crore. The film has also received a promising response during the paid preview shows. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could Cocktail 2's new offer affect Welcome to the Jungle's box office performance?

Trade experts believe a major impact is unlikely because the films cater to different audiences. Cocktail 2 is rated 'A', while Welcome to the Jungle is a family entertainer.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Welcome To The Jungle Cocktail 2
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