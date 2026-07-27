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English NewsNewsIndiaCRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

CRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

CRPF Director General GP Singh said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the use of pellet guns and whether RAF personnel followed the prescribed standard operating procedure.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Edited By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RAF allegedly used pellet guns during CJP protest.
  • Three protesters sustained injuries from pellet gunshots.
  • CRPF initiated probe into pellet gun use circumstances.
  • One personnel fired seven rounds, hitting five protesters.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is learnt to have used pellet guns against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20, sources told ABP News.

The specialised riot-control shotgun, which fires hundreds of small metal pellets, allegedly left three protesters injured, according to the sources.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the security forces’ response to the CJP agitation, during which demonstrators attempted to march to Parliament on July 20 demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

ALSO READ | Parliament Set To Face Fresh Clash As Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Pellet Guns At CJP Protest 

CRPF Probes Circumstances Surrounding Pellet Gun Use

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances in which the pellet guns were used.

The probe will also examine whether RAF personnel followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) governing the use of pellet guns during crowd-control operations.

The CRPF, under which the RAF operates, is expected to issue an official statement on the matter within the next one or two days, according to the information available.

ALSO READ | Centre To Table Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today; Fast-Track Courts, Harsher Penalties Proposed

Seven Rounds Of Pellets Fired

According to a report by The Indian Express, an RAF personnel deployed in the Connaught Place area during the July 20 protest fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun. Five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground.

At least three people were treated at hospitals for pellet gun injuries sustained during the protest march — Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurugram; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine.

The Indian Express report, citing sources, said log entries made by RAF personnel showed that a total of seven pellet rounds had been fired by one RAF personnel in Connaught Place.

According to the report's sources, five rounds hit protesters and two struck the ground. The firing allegedly took place after protesters attacked security personnel and began pelting stones. 

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred during the CJP demonstration on July 20?

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) allegedly used pellet guns against protesters at Jantar Mantar. This action reportedly left three protesters injured.

Why were CJP demonstrators protesting on July 20?

Demonstrators marched to Parliament demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. This was over the NEET paper leak issue.

Is there an investigation into the use of pellet guns by the RAF?

Yes, CRPF Director General GP Singh stated an investigation is underway. It will determine the circumstances and whether SOPs were followed for pellet gun use.

How many rounds were fired and who was injured?

An RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds, with five hitting protesters and two striking the ground. Three individuals were treated at hospitals for injuries.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pellet Guns CRPF RAF CJP Protest
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