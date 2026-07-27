CRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RAF allegedly used pellet guns during CJP protest.

Three protesters sustained injuries from pellet gunshots.

CRPF initiated probe into pellet gun use circumstances.

One personnel fired seven rounds, hitting five protesters.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is learnt to have used pellet guns against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20, sources told ABP News.

The specialised riot-control shotgun, which fires hundreds of small metal pellets, allegedly left three protesters injured, according to the sources.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the security forces’ response to the CJP agitation, during which demonstrators attempted to march to Parliament on July 20 demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

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CRPF Probes Circumstances Surrounding Pellet Gun Use

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances in which the pellet guns were used.

The probe will also examine whether RAF personnel followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) governing the use of pellet guns during crowd-control operations.

The CRPF, under which the RAF operates, is expected to issue an official statement on the matter within the next one or two days, according to the information available.

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Seven Rounds Of Pellets Fired

According to a report by The Indian Express, an RAF personnel deployed in the Connaught Place area during the July 20 protest fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun. Five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground.

At least three people were treated at hospitals for pellet gun injuries sustained during the protest march — Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurugram; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine.

The Indian Express report, citing sources, said log entries made by RAF personnel showed that a total of seven pellet rounds had been fired by one RAF personnel in Connaught Place.

According to the report's sources, five rounds hit protesters and two struck the ground. The firing allegedly took place after protesters attacked security personnel and began pelting stones.