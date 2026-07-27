DU UG Admission 2026: Round 1 Seat Acceptance Window Closes Today, Here's What Students Must Do

The University of Delhi (UoD) will close the Round 2 seat acceptance window for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026 today, July 27. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round must complete the acceptance process by 11:59 PM on the official CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

After the seat acceptance deadline, colleges will begin verifying submitted applications. As per the revised admission schedule, institutions will complete the verification and approval process by July 28, 2026 (11:59 PM), while candidates will be able to pay the admission fee until July 29, 2026 (11:59 PM).

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DU UG Admission 2026: Steps to Accept Round 2 Seat

Step 1: Visit the official CSAS UG portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Sign in using the CUET application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Check the allotted college and programme.

Step 5: Accept the allotted seat and complete the online fee payment.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to complete all formalities before the deadline to avoid missing their allotted seat.

Upgrade and Freeze Options Explained

According to the DU CSAS UG Bulletin, candidates whose admission fee has been successfully realised must choose either the "Upgrade" or "Freeze" option.

However, applicants who have already secured their first preference will not be eligible for the upgrade option. The bulletin states that both options become available only after successful fee realisation and remain accessible until the respective allocation round concludes.

The bulletin states, “The entire admission process for UG programmes is online, only through the CSAS(UG)-2026 portal (ugadmission.uod.ac.in). This includes uploading of documents, payment of fee, option for upgrade, withdrawal of admission, etc. UoD will not entertain any request related to admissions/withdrawals/corrections sent by the candidate through post/fax/WhatsApp/email/by hand/ phone calls.”

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Admission to Remain Provisional

The university has clarified that admission granted through the CSAS process will remain provisional until eligibility is verified.

The bulletin further states, “If, at any stage, it is found that eligibility requirements are not fulfilled, the admission, if granted, shall be cancelled ipso facto, and appropriate legal action will be taken against such a candidate.”

Candidates are therefore advised to ensure that all information and supporting documents submitted during the admission process meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

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