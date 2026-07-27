India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesModel Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video

Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video

Model Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during the Mumbai student protests, has filed a police complaint over abusive social media comments, saying she will continue to speak out against injustice.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Model Rhiya Ahir went viral during Mumbai student protests.
  • She filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse.
  • Ahir vows to identify abusers and continue fighting injustice.

Just days after going viral during the Mumbai student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, model Rhiya Ahir has filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse. Ahir, whose powerful appearance during the demonstration at Shivaji Park on July 22 quickly went viral, has now lodged a police complaint over offensive comments directed at her on social media, saying criticism should never cross the line into defamation or harassment.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Orders YouTube To Remove 'Kala Hiran' Teaser In Salman Khan Personality Rights Case

Rhiya Ahir Says She Will Identify Those Behind Abusive Posts

Speaking about the complaint, Ahir made it clear that she intends to pursue those responsible for the online remarks while reaffirming her commitment to continue speaking against injustice.

She said, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a platform, among the crores of people who are appreciating you, you will get a few who will speak against you. Everyone has the right to put forth their opinion but nobody has the right to degrade or malign anyone.

The model added, "This movement was about the rights of all of us, and not about a party, religion or individual...I will continue to take a stand against everything that is wrong. Don't be scared and keep at it..."

ALSO READ: BJP Leader Files FIR Against Bengali Actor Sreelekha Mitra Over PM Modi Caricature At Kolkata Protest

How Did Rhiya Ahir Go Viral?

The 27-year-old model, actor and entrepreneur shot to nationwide attention after a dramatic moment from the recent student protests in Mumbai was captured on camera.

A widely shared video showed Ahir standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters. The striking visuals spread rapidly across social media platforms, making her one of the defining faces of the demonstration. As the footage and photographs continued to circulate online, her presence during the protest drew significant public attention.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rhiya Ahir file a police complaint?

Rhiya Ahir filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse, defamation, and harassment she received. She stated that criticism should not cross the line into degradation or maligning.

What is Rhiya Ahir known for?

Rhiya Ahir is a model, actor, and entrepreneur who went viral during the Mumbai student protests. A video of her standing before a police van carrying detained protesters made her a defining face of the demonstration.

What was the protest about where Rhiya Ahir went viral?

The protest was by Mumbai students concerning the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahir described it as a movement for everyone's rights.

How did Rhiya Ahir become widely recognized during the protest?

She shot to nationwide attention after a dramatic video from the protest showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters. These striking visuals spread rapidly across social media platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral News Mumbai Protests NEET Paper Leak Rhiya Ahir Shivaji Park Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video
Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video
Celebrities
'Assam Needs Us': Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Urge Support For Assam Flood Victims
'Assam Needs Us': Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Urge Support For Assam Flood Victims
Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Airport Looks Go Viral After Ramayana Comic-Con Event
Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Airport Looks Go Viral After Ramayana Comic-Con Event
Celebrities
Delhi High Court Orders YouTube To Remove 'Kala Hiran' Teaser In Salman Khan Personality Rights Case
Delhi High Court Orders YouTube To Remove 'Kala Hiran' Teaser In Salman Khan Personality Rights Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget