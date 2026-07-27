Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Model Rhiya Ahir went viral during Mumbai student protests.

She filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse.

Ahir vows to identify abusers and continue fighting injustice.

Just days after going viral during the Mumbai student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, model Rhiya Ahir has filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse. Ahir, whose powerful appearance during the demonstration at Shivaji Park on July 22 quickly went viral, has now lodged a police complaint over offensive comments directed at her on social media, saying criticism should never cross the line into defamation or harassment.

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Rhiya Ahir Says She Will Identify Those Behind Abusive Posts

Speaking about the complaint, Ahir made it clear that she intends to pursue those responsible for the online remarks while reaffirming her commitment to continue speaking against injustice.

She said, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a platform, among the crores of people who are appreciating you, you will get a few who will speak against you. Everyone has the right to put forth their opinion but nobody has the right to degrade or malign anyone.

The model added, "This movement was about the rights of all of us, and not about a party, religion or individual...I will continue to take a stand against everything that is wrong. Don't be scared and keep at it..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Model Rhiya Yadav Ahir, one of the faces of the protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22, files a Police complaint over social media comments against her.



She says, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a… pic.twitter.com/DmPjKRodme — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

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How Did Rhiya Ahir Go Viral?

The 27-year-old model, actor and entrepreneur shot to nationwide attention after a dramatic moment from the recent student protests in Mumbai was captured on camera.

A widely shared video showed Ahir standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters. The striking visuals spread rapidly across social media platforms, making her one of the defining faces of the demonstration. As the footage and photographs continued to circulate online, her presence during the protest drew significant public attention.