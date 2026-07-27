Rhiya Ahir filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse, defamation, and harassment she received. She stated that criticism should not cross the line into degradation or maligning.
Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video
Model Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during the Mumbai student protests, has filed a police complaint over abusive social media comments, saying she will continue to speak out against injustice.
- Model Rhiya Ahir went viral during Mumbai student protests.
- She filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse.
- Ahir vows to identify abusers and continue fighting injustice.
Just days after going viral during the Mumbai student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, model Rhiya Ahir has filed a police complaint over alleged online abuse. Ahir, whose powerful appearance during the demonstration at Shivaji Park on July 22 quickly went viral, has now lodged a police complaint over offensive comments directed at her on social media, saying criticism should never cross the line into defamation or harassment.
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Rhiya Ahir Says She Will Identify Those Behind Abusive Posts
Speaking about the complaint, Ahir made it clear that she intends to pursue those responsible for the online remarks while reaffirming her commitment to continue speaking against injustice.
She said, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a platform, among the crores of people who are appreciating you, you will get a few who will speak against you. Everyone has the right to put forth their opinion but nobody has the right to degrade or malign anyone.
The model added, "This movement was about the rights of all of us, and not about a party, religion or individual...I will continue to take a stand against everything that is wrong. Don't be scared and keep at it..."
#WATCH | Mumbai: Model Rhiya Yadav Ahir, one of the faces of the protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22, files a Police complaint over social media comments against her.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
She says, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a… pic.twitter.com/DmPjKRodme
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How Did Rhiya Ahir Go Viral?
The 27-year-old model, actor and entrepreneur shot to nationwide attention after a dramatic moment from the recent student protests in Mumbai was captured on camera.
A widely shared video showed Ahir standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters. The striking visuals spread rapidly across social media platforms, making her one of the defining faces of the demonstration. As the footage and photographs continued to circulate online, her presence during the protest drew significant public attention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Rhiya Ahir file a police complaint?
What is Rhiya Ahir known for?
Rhiya Ahir is a model, actor, and entrepreneur who went viral during the Mumbai student protests. A video of her standing before a police van carrying detained protesters made her a defining face of the demonstration.
What was the protest about where Rhiya Ahir went viral?
The protest was by Mumbai students concerning the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahir described it as a movement for everyone's rights.
How did Rhiya Ahir become widely recognized during the protest?
She shot to nationwide attention after a dramatic video from the protest showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters. These striking visuals spread rapidly across social media platforms.