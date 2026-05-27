Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Showrunner confirmed an intimacy coordinator ensured professionalism during filming.

Teen dramas often catch the attention of audiences all over the world. They attract fans across all age groups, and in the growing list of such web series being produced, one show that is currently receiving major attention is Off-Campus, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

As much as you will come across reels from the series while scrolling through Instagram, its characters and cast are also receiving a lot of buzz from fans. Recently, among all the discussions around the show, lead actors Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have become the most talked-about names. It is the chemistry they share in the series that has sparked conversations among fans.

9-Year Age Difference

Off-Campus is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novel, and the real-life ages of Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have now become a major talking point among fans. Bright, who plays the role of Hannah Wells, is currently 19 years old, while Cameli, who portrays Garrett Graham, is 28 years old in real life. This means the actors have a nine-year age gap.

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The show was released earlier this month, and as soon as the real ages of the actors were revealed, discussions around their pairing quickly became the talk of the town. Many fans were surprised, considering the actress is very young while the actor is in his late twenties.

Amid all the conversations going viral online, the makers and actors themselves addressed the topic. Bright explained how comfortable the working environment was and how the production team helped her build a strong partnership with Cameli. She further revealed how she and Cameli eventually became close friends.

Makers React

The maker of the web series and showrunner, Louisa Levy, also responded to the conversation, especially when questioned about Bright’s age while filming intimate scenes.

Levy explained that Bright was already aware of Elle Kennedy’s novel, its concept, and storyline. Not only that, but she had also read the novel herself. Apart from that, the presence of intimacy coordinator Kathy Kadler ensured comfort and professionalism on set.

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In a conversation with Variety, she said, “We have an extraordinary intimacy coordinator, Kathy Kadler, who had conversations with not just Belmont and Ella but with all the actors who had any intimacy work,"

Levy also explained how the ages of the characters were adjusted according to the needs of the show, allowing the story to unfold across multiple seasons within the Briar University setting.

Why Did The Conversation Go Viral?

The discussion around these actors went viral because Bright and Cameli are portrayed as college students of a similar age in the series, while in real life, they have an age gap of almost 10 years.

During the promotions of the series, their chemistry and easy-going bond also appeared very natural, which further fueled conversations online and made the topic go viral.