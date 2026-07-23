Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Replaced; Delhi HC Sets Up Fast-Track Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court establishes fast-track court for paper leak cases.

The Centre has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Ministry of Education amid the ongoing student protests over the examination paper leak controversy. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has constituted a dedicated fast-track court to hear criminal cases related to paper leaks and malpractice in public examinations.

Vineet Joshi (IAS: 1992), who was serving as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been transferred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as its new Secretary. His transfer comes at a time when the Higher Education Department has been under intense public scrutiny over the paper leak controversy.

New Secretaries Take Charge

Naresh Pal Gangwar (IAS: 1994), a Rajasthan cadre officer, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Higher Education, replacing Joshi. Meanwhile, TK Anil Kumar (IAS: 1995), a Kerala cadre officer, has been appointed Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Also Read: 'No One Will Vote For You': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Message To PM Modi

Delhi HC Constitutes Fast-Track Court

The Delhi High Court has constituted a dedicated fast-track court to hear criminal cases relating to question paper leaks and malpractice in public examinations. Justice Anu Grover Baliga has been appointed as the Special Judge to exclusively hear cases involving paper leaks and the use of unfair means in examinations. The court will function from the Rouse Avenue Courts complex in Delhi.

The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that fast-track courts would be established to ensure the swift disposal of paper leak cases. Responding to the ongoing controversy, the Prime Minister said the welfare and future of India's youth remained the government's highest priority and that those who jeopardised students' futures would not be spared.

Also Read: 'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest At Gandhi Smriti