'I'm An Actor, I Don't Pay Attention To Politics': Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP-led demonstrations demand accountability and minister's resignation.

Vivek Oberoi has addressed questions surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying he prefers to stay away from political discussions. A video of the actor speaking to the media at a recent event has gone viral on social media, with his remarks drawing attention amid the ongoing debate over the student-led protests linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. When asked about the CJP, Vivek clarified that he sees himself as an actor rather than a political commentator. He said he believes every voice has a place in a healthy democracy but prefers to observe and learn rather than take political positions.

'I'm An Actor, Not A Politician'

Responding to the question, Vivek said, "I'm an actor, not a politician, so I don't pay much attention to political matters. I observe and learn. There is always something new to understand, and in a healthy democracy, every voice deserves to be heard. If people are expressing their opinions, that's a positive thing."

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His comments come at a time when several public figures have been asked to share their views on the protests taking place in the national capital.

CJP Protest Continues As 'Ramayana' Awaits Release

The CJP-led demonstrations, centred around the alleged NEET paper leak, have continued in Delhi, with protesters demanding accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement has attracted widespread attention following reports of police action during demonstrations, prompting reactions from several public figures.

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On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi is preparing for one of the biggest projects of his career. The actor is set to portray Vidyutjihva in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part epic Ramayana, which is expected to release its first instalment during Diwali 2026.