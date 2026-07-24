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English NewsNewsPM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

PM Modi says the Cabinet will discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishments.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi announced tougher government action against exam paper leaks.
  • Cabinet will discuss draft law proposing tougher penalties for leaks.
  • Culprits identified, arrested, and students swiftly given examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 released a video message addressing students over the NEET paper leak row, saying the government would take even tougher action against examination leaks. He announced that the Cabinet meeting on Friday, July 24, would discuss a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishments, stressing that paper leaks are a serious issue causing immense distress to students and their families.

'Paper Leaks Are Not Minor Issue'

In his video message, PM Modi said the government understood the pain caused by examination paper leaks, describing them as a matter of deep concern for millions of students and their parents.

He said significant action had already been taken over the past two-and-a-half months, with those responsible identified, arrested and sent to jail. According to the Prime Minister, the government's immediate priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

PM added that authorities worked swiftly to conduct examinations for around 2.2 million candidates in the shortest possible time, with the results declared on July 19. While congratulating successful candidates, he said the government was not prepared to stop at the steps already taken.

Tougher Punishment Proposed

The Prime Minister said he had directed departments to prepare a draft law providing for fast-track courts and harsher penalties in paper leak cases. He revealed that officials worked through the night to complete the draft, which would be placed before the Cabinet on Friday for discussion.

He said the proposal would be finalised after suggestions from Cabinet colleagues. With Parliament entering its second week on Monday, the government would seek to introduce and pass the legislation at the earliest.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
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PM Modi NEET Paper Leak Row CJP Protest
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