Dan Greaney, ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Behind Trump Prediction, Announces 2028 Presidential Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Simpsons writer Dan Greaney announces 2028 presidential campaign.

Greaney launched bid via theatrical social media video.

He positions as 'progressive Republican' challenging establishments.

Episode foreshadowing Trump's presidency brought him fame.

Years after gaining global attention for writing a The Simpsons episode that appeared to foreshadow Donald Trump's rise to the White House, comedy writer Dan Greaney is now stepping into politics himself. The Emmy-winning television writer has officially announced a 2028 presidential campaign. He posted a theatrical video on social media that quickly drew attention online.

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Dan Greaney Announces Presidential Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Greaney (@dangreaneyusa)

The 61-year-old launched his campaign on Tuesday through a dramatic social media video in which he appeared dressed as a wizard, complete with a robe, wig and grey beard.

Opening with criticism aimed at leaders from both major parties, Greaney declared, "Trump, Vance, the billionaires, careerists, and cowards in both parties have turned their backs on the United States. It’s money, power, and security for them, but not for you.”

The writer then joked about not being qualified to improve the country’s political climate before revealing his legal background.

“I'm just a self-proclaimed prophet who went to law school, graduated, passed the bar...Wait! I am a lawyer!”

Later, Greaney removed the costume to reveal a suit underneath before announcing: “Screw it, I can be a politician. I’m running for president. My platform: America for all. Let’s do this.”

A ‘Progressive Republican’ Platform

According to his campaign messaging and Instagram profile, Greaney is positioning himself as a "progressive Republican" focused on universal healthcare, democratic reform and restoring what he describes as America's moral foundations.

His campaign also appears to centre on reducing political division and challenging both Republican and Democratic establishments. On his website, Greaney argues that traditional political leadership has failed voters across the country.

“The Republican establishment empowered Trump, the Democrats failed to stand up to him or for us, so I’m not leaving it in their hands,” he wrote.

The Simpsons Episode That Sparked Global Attention

Greaney remains best known for writing Bart to the Future, a 2000 episode of The Simpsons that later gained viral attention after Donald Trump became US president in 2016.

In the episode, Lisa Simpson becomes president and mentions inheriting financial troubles from “President Trump”. At the time it aired, Trump had only briefly explored a Reform Party presidential campaign.

Reflecting on the episode years later, Greaney described it as “a warning to America.”

“The important thing is that Lisa comes into the presidency when America is on the ropes,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom.”

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One Of The Earliest 2028 Candidates

Greaney is among the first public figures to openly launch a campaign ahead of the 2028 US presidential election cycle.

Within Republican circles, names frequently discussed as potential contenders include JD Vance and Marco Rubio, while Gavin Newsom continues to attract speculation on the Democratic side.

Before entering television, Greaney studied at Harvard University and later worked as an attorney. Alongside The Simpsons, he has also contributed to projects including The Office and Borat.