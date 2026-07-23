17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 7:30 AM Tomorrow Until Further Notice

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that 17 Metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am on Friday until further notice due to security measures.

However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch lines without exiting the stations.

Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly until further instructions are issued.