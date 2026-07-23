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English NewsCities17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 7:30 AM Tomorrow Until Further Notice

17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 7:30 AM Tomorrow Until Further Notice

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that 17 Metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am on Friday until further notice due to security measures.

However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch lines without exiting the stations.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly until further instructions are issued.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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