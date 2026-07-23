Meet The Actor Who Slapped Rajesh Khanna And Had A Fallout With Amitabh Bachchan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary comedian Mehmood's 22nd death anniversary observed this year.

He began as child artist, becoming renowned actor-director.

Mehmood reportedly slapped Rajesh Khanna for continuous set delays.

He also experienced fallout with Amitabh Bachchan at hospital.

Legendary comedian Mehmood, whose impeccable comic timing won millions of hearts, passed away 22 years ago. During his illustrious career, he shared the screen with some of Bollywood's biggest stars and left behind an unforgettable legacy. While he was celebrated for making audiences laugh, his relationships with icons such as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan also attracted considerable attention over the years.

Mehmood Was One Of Eight Siblings

Today marks the 22nd death anniversary of the legendary actor. Mehmood passed away in the United States on July 23, 2004. He was born on September 29, 1932 in Mumbai and was the seventh among eight siblings.

Began His Journey As A Child Artist

Mehmood stepped into the film industry as a child artist with Ashok Kumar's 1943 film Kismet. He was just nine years old at the time. Before establishing himself in cinema, he also worked as filmmaker PL Santoshi's driver. Later, he began his acting career with a small role in Guru Dutt's classic Pyaasa before eventually making his mark not only as an actor but also as a film director.

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When Mehmood Slapped Rajesh Khanna

In 1979, Mehmood cast Rajesh Khanna opposite Hema Malini in his film Janata Hawaldar. Part of the film was reportedly shot at Mehmood's farmhouse.

According to media reports, Mehmood's sons visited the set one day and simply greeted Rajesh Khanna before leaving. The incident is said to have upset the superstar.

Various media reports have since claimed that Rajesh Khanna began arriving late on set following the episode. When the delays reportedly became excessive, Mehmood lost his temper and allegedly slapped the actor in front of the unit. Reports further state that Mehmood told Rajesh Khanna, "You may be a superstar at your home, but I have paid you in full for this film, and you will have to complete it."

His Fallout With Amitabh Bachchan

Mehmood also experienced differences with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, a reason he once revealed during an interview.

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According to Mehmood, Amitabh had visited Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. At the time, Mehmood was already admitted there for bypass surgery. He said Amitabh did not come to enquire about his health during the visit. Mehmood believed the incident created bitterness between them, leading to a strain in their relationship.