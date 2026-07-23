Jana Nayagan Cast Salaries: Thalapathy Vijay Earned Up To Rs 275 Crore For Final Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thalapathy Vijay's final film draws massive remuneration reports.

Director Vinoth, Anirudh, and actors also received significant salaries.

Film received mixed reviews, criticized for political promotion.

Jana Nayagan is more than just another big-budget release. It marks the end of Thalapathy Vijay's remarkable three-decade journey in cinema before he stepped into politics and was later sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Unsurprisingly, the film has been making headlines not only for its emotional significance but also for the staggering remuneration reportedly paid to its cast and crew.

According to multiple media reports, Vijay received between Rs 220 crore and Rs 275 crore for Jana Nayagan. While the makers have not officially confirmed the figure, it could rank among the highest salaries ever earned by an Indian actor if the reports are accurate.

H Vinoth, Anirudh Ravichander And Pooja Hegde's reported Fees

Director H Vinoth also reportedly secured the biggest pay cheque of his career. As per News18, the filmmaker was paid Rs 25 crore to direct the project. Known for his action-packed entertainers, Vinoth is believed to have spent several years developing Jana Nayagan before it finally went into production.

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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose chartbusters have elevated films such as Leo and Jailer, reportedly charged Rs 13 crore for composing the soundtrack and background score.

Leading actress Pooja Hegde is said to have earned Rs 6 crore for her role in the film. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who plays the main antagonist, reportedly received between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Following the blockbuster success of Animal, Bobby has become a preferred choice for major South Indian productions.

Supporting Cast Received Sizeable Pay Cheques

The supporting cast is also believed to have received substantial remuneration. Reports suggest that Prakash Raj earned Rs 5 crore, while Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon were each paid Rs 3 crore. Narain reportedly received Rs 2.5 crore. Estimates surrounding Mamitha Baiju's salary vary significantly, with reports placing her remuneration anywhere between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 2 crore. However, none of these figures has been officially confirmed by the filmmakers or independently verified by India Today.

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Jana Nayagan was released in cinemas on July 23. ABP Live gave three stars to the film.