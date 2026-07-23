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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJana Nayagan Cast Salaries: Thalapathy Vijay Earned Up To Rs 275 Crore For Final Film

Jana Nayagan Cast Salaries: Thalapathy Vijay Earned Up To Rs 275 Crore For Final Film

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly earned between Rs 220 crore and Rs 275 crore for Jana Nayagan, while H Vinoth, Anirudh, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol also received hefty reported pay cheques.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thalapathy Vijay's final film draws massive remuneration reports.
  • Director Vinoth, Anirudh, and actors also received significant salaries.
  • Film received mixed reviews, criticized for political promotion.

Jana Nayagan is more than just another big-budget release. It marks the end of Thalapathy Vijay's remarkable three-decade journey in cinema before he stepped into politics and was later sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Unsurprisingly, the film has been making headlines not only for its emotional significance but also for the staggering remuneration reportedly paid to its cast and crew.

According to multiple media reports, Vijay received between Rs 220 crore and Rs 275 crore for Jana Nayagan. While the makers have not officially confirmed the figure, it could rank among the highest salaries ever earned by an Indian actor if the reports are accurate.

H Vinoth, Anirudh Ravichander And Pooja Hegde's reported Fees

Director H Vinoth also reportedly secured the biggest pay cheque of his career. As per News18, the filmmaker was paid Rs 25 crore to direct the project. Known for his action-packed entertainers, Vinoth is believed to have spent several years developing Jana Nayagan before it finally went into production.

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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose chartbusters have elevated films such as Leo and Jailer, reportedly charged Rs 13 crore for composing the soundtrack and background score.

Leading actress Pooja Hegde is said to have earned Rs 6 crore for her role in the film. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who plays the main antagonist, reportedly received between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Following the blockbuster success of Animal, Bobby has become a preferred choice for major South Indian productions.

Supporting Cast Received Sizeable Pay Cheques

The supporting cast is also believed to have received substantial remuneration. Reports suggest that Prakash Raj earned Rs 5 crore, while Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon were each paid Rs 3 crore. Narain reportedly received Rs 2.5 crore. Estimates surrounding Mamitha Baiju's salary vary significantly, with reports placing her remuneration anywhere between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 2 crore. However, none of these figures has been officially confirmed by the filmmakers or independently verified by India Today.

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Jana Nayagan was released in cinemas on July 23. ABP Live gave three stars to the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan Cast Salaries Thalapathy Vijay Salary
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