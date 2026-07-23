India registered a convincing victory over Zimbabwe in Harare. This win also ended India's frustrating seven-match winless run in the format.
IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins First Match As Captain! India Outclass Zimbabwe By 7 Wickets
India have taken a 1-0 lead in their three match T20I series against Zimbabwe away from home, giving Shreyas Iyer his first win as captain of the national team.
- India defeated Zimbabwe, ending its seven-match T20I winless streak.
- Indian pacers restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7, Mayank Yadav impressed.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored fifty; Shreyas Iyer sealed India's victory.
IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: India registered a convincing victory over Zimbabwe in Harare in the opener of their three-match T20I series against this opposition. The win also ended the Men in Blue's frustrating seven-match winless run in the format. Since Shreyas Iyer succeeded ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, India had endured a difficult stretch, losing twice to Ireland and four times to England, with one match washed out. It has been a challenging transition for the revamped side, but this performance suggested that the team may finally be turning a corner.
Indian Pace Attack Blows Zimbabwe Away
India's pace attack starred as they restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in the opening T20I in Harare after captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first.
Returning from a lengthy injury layoff, Mayank Yadav struck with the very first ball, dismissing Brian Bennett for a golden duck, and finished with figures of 2/18.
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Fellow Delhi pacer Prince Yadav impressed on debut with 2/19, while Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi claimed a wicket each.
Zimbabwe slumped to 32/4 before Wessly Madhevere (39), Ryan Burl (26) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27*) steadied the innings, helping the hosts post a competitive 125/7.
Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty, Iyer Leads The Charge
When it came to the chase, teen batting senstaion Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started with a bang. After three disappointing outings, he finally came good in the national shirt.
Smashing four boundaries and as many sixes, he 15-year old reached his maiden half-century. Although he departed on the very next delivery, India were sitting comfortably on the score of 68/2 in 6.2 overs. Abhishek Sharma (1 off 8) was the first wicket, falling in the third over for just 23 runs.
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer then took centre stage with a decent partnership. The former was dismissed on 35 off 24, rendering the score 114/3.
Zimbabwe didn't manage to pick any more wickets, as Shreyas Iyer (28 off 24) guided the side to victory, with Tilak Varma (6 off 5) hitting the winning run.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the India vs. Zimbabwe 1st T20I?
Who were the key performers in India's bowling attack?
Mayank Yadav impressed on his return, taking 2/18. Debutant Prince Yadav also claimed 2/19, with Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi taking one wicket each.
Who scored a half-century for India in the chase?
Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at just 15 years old, scored his maiden half-century. He hit four boundaries and four sixes before being dismissed.
How had India performed in T20Is before this victory?
India had endured a difficult seven-match winless run since Shreyas Iyer became captain. They had lost twice to Ireland and four times to England.