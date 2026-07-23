Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India defeated Zimbabwe, ending its seven-match T20I winless streak.

Indian pacers restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7, Mayank Yadav impressed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored fifty; Shreyas Iyer sealed India's victory.

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: India registered a convincing victory over Zimbabwe in Harare in the opener of their three-match T20I series against this opposition. The win also ended the Men in Blue's frustrating seven-match winless run in the format. Since Shreyas Iyer succeeded ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, India had endured a difficult stretch, losing twice to Ireland and four times to England, with one match washed out. It has been a challenging transition for the revamped side, but this performance suggested that the team may finally be turning a corner.

Indian Pace Attack Blows Zimbabwe Away

India's pace attack starred as they restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in the opening T20I in Harare after captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first.

Returning from a lengthy injury layoff, Mayank Yadav struck with the very first ball, dismissing Brian Bennett for a golden duck, and finished with figures of 2/18.

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Fellow Delhi pacer Prince Yadav impressed on debut with 2/19, while Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi claimed a wicket each.

Zimbabwe slumped to 32/4 before Wessly Madhevere (39), Ryan Burl (26) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27*) steadied the innings, helping the hosts post a competitive 125/7.

Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty, Iyer Leads The Charge

When it came to the chase, teen batting senstaion Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started with a bang. After three disappointing outings, he finally came good in the national shirt.

Smashing four boundaries and as many sixes, he 15-year old reached his maiden half-century. Although he departed on the very next delivery, India were sitting comfortably on the score of 68/2 in 6.2 overs. Abhishek Sharma (1 off 8) was the first wicket, falling in the third over for just 23 runs.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer then took centre stage with a decent partnership. The former was dismissed on 35 off 24, rendering the score 114/3.

Zimbabwe didn't manage to pick any more wickets, as Shreyas Iyer (28 off 24) guided the side to victory, with Tilak Varma (6 off 5) hitting the winning run.