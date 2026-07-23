Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakesh Roshan, 76, maintains fitness after battling throat cancer.

He credits disciplined lifestyle, prioritizing nutrition over intense workouts.

Diet contributes 90% to his fitness, improving sleep and energy.

His daughter praises his unwavering commitment to overall well-being.

Rakesh Roshan continues to inspire fans with his remarkable fitness even in his mid-70s. The actor-director, who successfully overcame throat cancer in 2019, recently opened up about the disciplined lifestyle that has helped him stay active, healthy and energetic. Speaking during a conversation with his daughter Sunaina Roshan, Rakesh shared that maintaining good health becomes increasingly important with age and credited his fitness to consistent habits rather than intense workouts alone.

'Nutrition Matters More Than Exercise'

Rakesh explained that while regular exercise is important, he believes nutrition plays a far greater role in overall fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

ALSO READ | Jeetendra Bought Bharat Bhushan's Bungalow For Rs 4.25 Lakh; It's Now Worth Rs 450 Crore

"Exercise contributes only 10 per cent to fitness, while diet contributes 90 per cent," he said, adding that he has followed this approach for the past three years. According to the filmmaker, eating the right food has improved his sleep quality and helped him wake up feeling refreshed and full of energy each day.

He also admitted that, like everyone else, he occasionally feels unmotivated but still makes it a point to visit the gym and do as much exercise as he can.

A Cancer Survivor Who Embraced A Healthier Lifestyle

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and underwent successful treatment before making a full recovery. Since then, he has adopted a more disciplined lifestyle, placing greater emphasis on nutrition, regular exercise and overall well-being.

ALSO READ | Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Chennai Theatre: Watch

Sunaina Roshan praised her father's unwavering commitment to fitness, saying his discipline extends beyond the gym and is reflected in every aspect of his daily routine. Today, at 76, Rakesh continues to inspire many by proving that age is no barrier to leading a healthy and active life.