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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Food Matters More Than Workouts': Rakesh Roshan Reveals His Fitness Secret At 76 After Beating Cancer

'Food Matters More Than Workouts': Rakesh Roshan Reveals His Fitness Secret At 76 After Beating Cancer

Rakesh Roshan says fitness at 76 is built on discipline, healthy eating and consistency. The throat cancer survivor believes diet contributes 90% to fitness, with exercise making up the remaining 10%

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakesh Roshan, 76, maintains fitness after battling throat cancer.
  • He credits disciplined lifestyle, prioritizing nutrition over intense workouts.
  • Diet contributes 90% to his fitness, improving sleep and energy.
  • His daughter praises his unwavering commitment to overall well-being.

Rakesh Roshan continues to inspire fans with his remarkable fitness even in his mid-70s. The actor-director, who successfully overcame throat cancer in 2019, recently opened up about the disciplined lifestyle that has helped him stay active, healthy and energetic. Speaking during a conversation with his daughter Sunaina Roshan, Rakesh shared that maintaining good health becomes increasingly important with age and credited his fitness to consistent habits rather than intense workouts alone.

'Nutrition Matters More Than Exercise'

Rakesh explained that while regular exercise is important, he believes nutrition plays a far greater role in overall fitness.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

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"Exercise contributes only 10 per cent to fitness, while diet contributes 90 per cent," he said, adding that he has followed this approach for the past three years. According to the filmmaker, eating the right food has improved his sleep quality and helped him wake up feeling refreshed and full of energy each day.

He also admitted that, like everyone else, he occasionally feels unmotivated but still makes it a point to visit the gym and do as much exercise as he can.

A Cancer Survivor Who Embraced A Healthier Lifestyle

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and underwent successful treatment before making a full recovery. Since then, he has adopted a more disciplined lifestyle, placing greater emphasis on nutrition, regular exercise and overall well-being.

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Sunaina Roshan praised her father's unwavering commitment to fitness, saying his discipline extends beyond the gym and is reflected in every aspect of his daily routine. Today, at 76, Rakesh continues to inspire many by proving that age is no barrier to leading a healthy and active life.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Rakesh Roshan credit for his remarkable fitness?

He credits his fitness to a disciplined lifestyle, consistent habits, and the belief that nutrition plays a far greater role than intense workouts alone.

What is Rakesh Roshan's philosophy on nutrition versus exercise?

He believes nutrition contributes 90% to overall fitness, while exercise accounts for only 10%. Eating the right food has improved his sleep quality and energy.

How did Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis affect his lifestyle?

After successfully overcoming throat cancer in 2019, he adopted a more disciplined lifestyle. He now places greater emphasis on nutrition, regular exercise, and overall well-being.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
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Rakesh Roshan Fitness Discipline Healthy Eating
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