Delhi Police Blocks 480 Pakistan-Linked Handles, Warns Students Against Fake News

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police blocked 480 Pakistan-based social media handles for propaganda.

Mobile internet suspended near Jantar Mantar until July 23 midnight.

PM Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

Delhi Police has blocked 480 social media handles operating from Pakistan, alleging that they were spreading fake news and propaganda in a coordinated manner amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest.

The police urged students and young people to exercise caution while consuming information online.

Police Warn Students Against Rumours

According to Delhi Police, the identified social media accounts were involved in spreading misinformation related to the protests.

The police appealed to students and youth not to rely on rumours or unverified content.

"Do not rely on rumors and misleading information; seek information only from official sources. Do not share any suspicious or inflammatory posts without verification," the police said.

Mobile Internet Suspended Near Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has suspended mobile internet services within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar until 12 midnight on July 23.

The latest order, issued under the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, was approved by the Union Home Secretary.

According to the order, the suspension has been extended until Thursday midnight to ensure public safety and prevent any public emergency.

The ministry has issued five such orders suspending mobile internet services in the area since July 17.

PM Announces Fast-Track Courts

Amid the continuing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

CJP Says Accountability Question Remains

The Cockroach Janata Party reiterated its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the Prime Minister's announcement did not address the issue of accountability.

Responding to the announcement, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka welcomed the decision but said it came after nearly a month and a half of protests.

"It's good that after a month and a half of protests, the Prime Minister has finally taken notice. Perhaps his foreign tour is over and he's returned to India, which is a good thing," Ranka said.

He added that the announcement did not answer the central question behind the repeated examination paper leaks.