Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence Of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Visuals showed Wangchuk breaking his fast by sipping from a cup with assistance from the two ministers, while his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, stood beside him. The activist had been admitted to Medanta Hospital during the course of his fast.

Fast Ends

Wangchuk concluded his fast under medical supervision after spending nearly four weeks on hunger strike. Footage from the hospital showed him taking his first sip from a cup, assisted by JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, marking the formal end of his protest.

His hunger strike had drawn widespread attention amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak controversy.

Wangchuk Posts On X After Ending Fast

Soon after ending his 26-day hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk posted on X, saying he had broken his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh, Ladakh. He said the decision followed prolonged negotiations over several conditions and concerns over possible violence in the country. Wangchuk also revealed that 65 MPs from different political parties had urged him to end the fast.

He added that he would soon share a detailed video explaining the conditions behind his decision and appealed to people to remain vigilant and ensure that no violence takes place anywhere.

Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/lgRgNbiKVM — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

Earlier Appeal For Peace

While undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk had earlier issued an emotional appeal urging demonstrators to remain peaceful despite reports of violence at some protest sites.

In a post on X, he reiterated that non-violence remained central to his approach.

"Peace, and only peace, is my path. The protests at Jantar Mantar are peaceful, but I am saddened to learn that some anti-social elements elsewhere are trying to exploit these peaceful demonstrations to incite violence," he wrote.

Calling on supporters not to be provoked, Wangchuk urged protesters to uphold the tradition of peaceful resistance regardless of the actions of others.

"No matter what the other side does, our response should only be flowers. Please uphold this tradition under all circumstances," he added.

His appeal came as demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak continued, while authorities monitored reports of isolated incidents of unrest elsewhere.