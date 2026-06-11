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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise NBA Finals Appearance Wearing 'Stevie Knicks' Tee

WATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise NBA Finals Appearance Wearing 'Stevie Knicks' Tee

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a courtside appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York. Their Knicks-themed outfits and viral reactions quickly became a major talking point online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift attended NBA Finals Game 4 with Haim sisters.
  • Her unexpected appearance occurred hours before Hall of Fame induction.
  • Trio's creative Knicks-themed outfits sparked viral social media buzz.

Taylor Swift gave fans an unexpected treat when she appreared courtside at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York City alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim. The brief celebrity sighting quickly turned into one of the evening's biggest talking points, with videos spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

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Taylor Swift Makes An Unexpected Stop 

Just hours before her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the global music sensation was spotted at Madison Square Garden enjoying the high-profile basketball clash between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

She was accompanied by Este and Alana Haim. The trio's presence immediately drew attention from spectators and fans online, adding a fresh wave of celebrity buzz to the championship atmosphere.

Knicks-Themed Outfits Become A Viral Talking Point

Swift embraced the game-day spirit with a playful outfit that quickly caught the eye of fans. She wore a blue T-shirt featuring the phrase 'Stevie Knicks' in bright orange lettering, a clever nod to iconic singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks while celebrating the hometown team.

The coordinated look extended to the Haim sisters. Alana wore a shirt reading 'Knickelback', a humorous reference to rock band Nickelback, while Este sported a 'Knickole Kidman' design inspired by actress Nicole Kidman.

Their matching Knicks-inspired outfits became an instant hit on social media, with fans praising the trio's creativity.

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Celebrity-Filled Crowd Adds To The Atmosphere

While Travis Kelce was attending minicamp commitments, Swift chose to spend the evening courtside at Madison Square Garden with her friends. She joined a star-studded crowd that included Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, all of whom were among the notable supporters watching the game.

Ahead of the matchup, a source told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Taylor Swift make an unexpected appearance?

Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance courtside at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York City. She was at Madison Square Garden with Este and Alana Haim.

Who did Taylor Swift attend the NBA Finals game with?

Taylor Swift attended the game with sisters Este and Alana Haim. The trio's presence immediately drew attention from spectators and fans online.

What kind of outfits did Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters wear?

They wore playful, Knicks-themed outfits. Taylor wore a 'Stevie Knicks' shirt, Alana had 'Knickelback', and Este sported 'Knickole Kidman'.

Why did Taylor Swift attend the NBA Finals game?

She attended as a huge fan of the Knicks and to support them. A source revealed she wanted to be there with friends.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Taylor Swift NBA Finals ENtertainment News Haim Sisters
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