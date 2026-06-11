WATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise NBA Finals Appearance Wearing 'Stevie Knicks' Tee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift attended NBA Finals Game 4 with Haim sisters.

Her unexpected appearance occurred hours before Hall of Fame induction.

Trio's creative Knicks-themed outfits sparked viral social media buzz.

Taylor Swift gave fans an unexpected treat when she appreared courtside at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York City alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim. The brief celebrity sighting quickly turned into one of the evening's biggest talking points, with videos spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

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Taylor Swift Makes An Unexpected Stop

Just hours before her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the global music sensation was spotted at Madison Square Garden enjoying the high-profile basketball clash between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

She was accompanied by Este and Alana Haim. The trio's presence immediately drew attention from spectators and fans online, adding a fresh wave of celebrity buzz to the championship atmosphere.

Knicks-Themed Outfits Become A Viral Talking Point

🎥| Taylor and Mariska Hargitay celebrating the Knicks being less embarrassing pic.twitter.com/JeK5Lo4XcS — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 11, 2026

Swift embraced the game-day spirit with a playful outfit that quickly caught the eye of fans. She wore a blue T-shirt featuring the phrase 'Stevie Knicks' in bright orange lettering, a clever nod to iconic singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks while celebrating the hometown team.

The coordinated look extended to the Haim sisters. Alana wore a shirt reading 'Knickelback', a humorous reference to rock band Nickelback, while Este sported a 'Knickole Kidman' design inspired by actress Nicole Kidman.

Their matching Knicks-inspired outfits became an instant hit on social media, with fans praising the trio's creativity.

Taylor Swift has Knicks fever 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/v1SpVVX3hj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2026

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Celebrity-Filled Crowd Adds To The Atmosphere

While Travis Kelce was attending minicamp commitments, Swift chose to spend the evening courtside at Madison Square Garden with her friends. She joined a star-studded crowd that included Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, all of whom were among the notable supporters watching the game.

Ahead of the matchup, a source told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.”