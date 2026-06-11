Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jenn An publicly recounted alleged choking by Kanye West.

West allegedly choked, smeared An's makeup during music video shoot.

An filed lawsuit; West's team cites protected artistic expression.

More than a decade after an alleged incident on a music video set, Jenn An has shared her account publicly, describing an experience she says left her feeling “suffocated, unsure and scared”. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant, who is pursuing legal action against Kanye West, now known as Ye, spoke about the allegations during the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name

Jenn An Recalls Alleged Encounter On Music Video Set

An, who was 24 at the time, said she had been hired to appear in the US music video for La Roux’s hit track In For The Kill. According to her account, she had no prior knowledge that West would be involved in the production.

Speaking to the presenter, An recalled the atmosphere changing suddenly during filming at New York’s Chelsea Hotel.

She said crew members began rushing through the venue while repeatedly shouting, "Kanye's coming, Kanye's coming".

According to An, the models were then lined up in a hallway before West arrived and selected three women, including her, to appear in a scene alongside him.

‘I Was Given No Direction’

An told the podcast that filming initially focused on West’s cameo appearance. However, she alleged the shoot took an unexpected turn when a different sequence was set up.

Describing the moment, she said, "I didn't know what was gonna happen. I was given no direction. I was just told to sit in this chair."

She alleged that while cameras were rolling, West suddenly began choking her.

"All of a sudden, he just reaches a hand out and starts choking me, and I'm just not sure what's happening. And then, he pulled his other hand out and started choking me with both hands, and then started smearing my makeup all over my face and sticking his hands inside of my mouth."

She recalled, "I didn't know what I was doing… I was more frozen, it's like 'I could lose my job'."

According to her account, the episode concluded when West allegedly declared, "This is art, I'm Picasso."

ALSO READ: 'Am I Dressing Up Too Much?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Self-Doubt That Comes With Being A Politician

Lawsuit And Evidence Submitted To Court

An filed a lawsuit under New York City's Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act in November 2024.

Court filings reportedly allege that West arrived on set unexpectedly, assumed control of production and singled her out for the scene. The lawsuit also references an alleged remark in which he said, "Give me the Asian girl," while pointing towards the plaintiff.

The filing further claims West physically restrained her and forced his fingers into her mouth during filming.

Kanye West’s Legal Team Responds

The lawsuit has not yet gone to trial. In seeking dismissal of the case, the legal team has further argued that the conduct occurred within the creation of expressive artistic work and is therefore protected under free speech principles.

West’s lawyers do not dispute that the encounter took place. However, they have argued that the actions formed part of an “intense and provocative theatrical performance” intended to recreate elements of the 2000 film American Psycho.