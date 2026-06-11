Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role

The first trailer for The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The Social Network. Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg in a film inspired by the Facebook Files investigation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sorkin directs, Strong plays Zuckerberg; adapts
  • Strong's Zuckerberg prepares testimony, citing

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for The Social Reckoning, the sequel of The Social Network. The new drama shifts the spotlight from the company’s creation to the controversies that emerged as it grew into one of the world’s most influential technology platforms.

The upcoming film marks Aaron Sorkin’s return to the Facebook story, this time as both writer and director, while introducing a new cast led by Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Faces Scrutiny As Model Details Alleged Assault, Says She Felt ‘Suffocated And Scared’

A New Chapter In The Facebook Story

Unlike its predecessor, which chronicled the platform’s early years, The Social Reckoning focuses on the events that unfolded much later, drawing inspiration from the revelations that shook the company in recent years.

The film follows former Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and The Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. Their efforts ultimately led to the publication of The Facebook Files, the landmark 2021 investigative series that examined Facebook’s internal research, decision-making processes and the wider impact of the platform.

Jeremy Strong Steps Into the Role Of Zuckerberg

One of the most talked-about aspects of the sequel is Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg. The role was famously played by Jesse Eisenberg in the 2010 film, earning him an Academy Award nomination.

In the newly released trailer, Strong’s Zuckerberg is shown preparing for congressional testimony. During the teaser, he says, “I’m not two years out of a dorm room any more.”

Later, he also describes himself as a, “free speech absolutist”.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name

Aaron Sorkin Explains Why A Sequel Was Necessary

Sorkin, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network, previously introduced the teaser during this year’s CinemaCon.

Explaining why he felt compelled to revisit the story, he said, “There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it’s time to say more.”

While David Fincher directed the original film, Sorkin has taken full creative control of the follow-up, handling both screenplay and directing duties.

Cast And Release Date

Alongside Strong, Madison and White, the ensemble cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr.

Produced by Aaron Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser, The Social Reckoning is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 9 October.

The original The Social Network became both a critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations, winning three Oscars and grossing $226 million (approx. Rs 2,144 crore) worldwide. With its focus on one of the most significant corporate controversies of the digital era, The Social Reckoning now aims to continue that conversation for a new generation of audiences.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'The Social Reckoning' about?

The Social Reckoning is a sequel to The Social Network, focusing on the controversies and impact of Facebook as it grew into an influential platform. It draws inspiration from revelations like The Facebook Files.

Who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the film?

Jeremy Strong takes on the role of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning. This follows Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal in the original film.

Why did Aaron Sorkin return to the Facebook story for a sequel?

Aaron Sorkin felt compelled to revisit the story because Facebook's algorithm has touched every life, shaping everything. He stated it was

When is the movie releasing?

The Social Reckoning is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 9. It aims to continue the conversation about Facebook for a new generation of audiences.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Hollywood News The Social Reckoning Jeremy Strong Aaron Sorkin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role
Movies
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Movies
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Movies
Govinda’s Last Big Screen Appearance Was A Box Office Disaster, Film Couldn’t Recover Even 2% Of Its Budget
Govinda’s Last Big Screen Appearance Was A Box Office Disaster, Film Couldn’t Recover Even 2% Of Its Budget
Advertisement

Videos

Iran Retaliates: Tehran claims missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain
PoK Unrest: Shutdown continues for the third consecutive day in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
US-Iran Conflict: America launches fresh strikes on multiple Iranian locations.
US-Iran Conflict: US Reportedly Strikes Multiple Iranian Military Sites for Second Straight Day Amid Rising Tensions
Middle East Conflict: US Launches Reported Strikes on Five Iranian Locations as Fresh Military Escalation Unfolds
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget