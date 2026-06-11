‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sorkin directs, Strong plays Zuckerberg; adapts

Strong's Zuckerberg prepares testimony, citing

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for The Social Reckoning, the sequel of The Social Network. The new drama shifts the spotlight from the company’s creation to the controversies that emerged as it grew into one of the world’s most influential technology platforms.

The upcoming film marks Aaron Sorkin’s return to the Facebook story, this time as both writer and director, while introducing a new cast led by Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

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A New Chapter In The Facebook Story

Unlike its predecessor, which chronicled the platform’s early years, The Social Reckoning focuses on the events that unfolded much later, drawing inspiration from the revelations that shook the company in recent years.

The film follows former Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and The Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White. Their efforts ultimately led to the publication of The Facebook Files, the landmark 2021 investigative series that examined Facebook’s internal research, decision-making processes and the wider impact of the platform.

Jeremy Strong Steps Into the Role Of Zuckerberg

One of the most talked-about aspects of the sequel is Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg. The role was famously played by Jesse Eisenberg in the 2010 film, earning him an Academy Award nomination.

In the newly released trailer, Strong’s Zuckerberg is shown preparing for congressional testimony. During the teaser, he says, “I’m not two years out of a dorm room any more.”

Later, he also describes himself as a, “free speech absolutist”.

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Aaron Sorkin Explains Why A Sequel Was Necessary

Sorkin, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network, previously introduced the teaser during this year’s CinemaCon.

Explaining why he felt compelled to revisit the story, he said, “There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it’s time to say more.”

While David Fincher directed the original film, Sorkin has taken full creative control of the follow-up, handling both screenplay and directing duties.

Cast And Release Date

Alongside Strong, Madison and White, the ensemble cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr.

Produced by Aaron Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser, The Social Reckoning is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 9 October.

The original The Social Network became both a critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations, winning three Oscars and grossing $226 million (approx. Rs 2,144 crore) worldwide. With its focus on one of the most significant corporate controversies of the digital era, The Social Reckoning now aims to continue that conversation for a new generation of audiences.