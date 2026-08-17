The new national team of the Bharatiya Janata Party operates under party president Nitin Nabin. The appointments reorganize the party's national structure.
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10 Women In BJP’s New National Team: Who Are They?
BJP's new national team under Nitin Nabin includes 10 women, with Smriti Irani as general secretary and Vasundhara Raje as vice-president. Piyush Goyal gets treasurer post.
- BJP announced new national team under President Nitin Nabin.
- Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje received significant national roles.
- Piyush Goyal becomes treasurer; Sambit Patra Northeast coordinator.
- Team includes ten women, increasing female representation.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who leads the new BJP national team?
What roles have prominent women leaders received in the BJP's new national team?
Smriti Irani has been appointed national general secretary. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, D Purandeshwari, and Rekha Verma are national vice-presidents. Roop Kumari Choudhary heads the Mahila Morcha.
Has the representation of women increased in the new BJP national team?
Yes, the number of women among the BJP's national office-bearers has increased. The new team includes 10 women, unlike the outgoing team which had no woman national general secretary.
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