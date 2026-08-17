10 Women In BJP’s New National Team: Who Are They?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, with 10 women. The appointments come as the BJP reorganises its national structure, bringing experienced leaders into key organisational roles while ensuring representation across regions and communities.

Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje Get Key Roles

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed national general secretary. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Union minister D Purandeshwari and former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Verma have been named national vice-presidents.

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Kavita Patidar and Sangeeta Yadav have been appointed national secretaries.

Roop Kumari Choudhary will head the BJP's Mahila Morcha, while Priti Gandhi has been appointed social media co-convenor.

Choudhary, Verma Retained In post The BJP's new list of national secretaries includes party MPs Kavita Patidar, Phangnon Konyak and Sangeeta Yadav. BJP MP Roopkumari Choudhary will head the party's Mahila Morcha, replacing Vanathi Srinivasan. Preeti Gandhi has been appointed social media co-convenor. The number of women among the BJP's national office-bearers has increased compared with the outgoing team, which had no woman national general secretary. The appointments come as the BJP has been advocating early implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies through delimitation, which is also expected to increase the number of seats in the lower House of Parliament.

Sambit Patra Gets Northeast Charge

BJP MP Sambit Patra has been appointed the party's Northeast coordinator, with Rajiv Babbar as co-coordinator.

The party has also named Vishnu Datt Sharma as convenor of its Prakoshth Sankul, with Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as co-convenors.

Also Read: BJP Announces New National Team Under Nitin Nabin; Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles

16 National Secretaries Named

The BJP's new team includes 16 national secretaries, among them K Surendran, Anil Antony, Phangnon Konyak, Sandeep Pathak, Kavita Patidar, M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga and Rohan Gupta.

The appointments bring together experienced leaders and newer faces as the BJP reorganises its national structure under Nitin Nabin.