Katrina Kaif Ready For Grand Comeback Post Motherhood, OTT Debut On Cards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katrina Kaif plans acting return after welcoming her child.

She explores OTT debut, diligently reading scripts for projects.

Her screen comeback is anticipated around 2027.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is reportedly preparing to make her return to acting after embracing motherhood. According to recent reports, the actress may soon step into the world of OTT entertainment as she looks for the right project to mark her comeback.

Katrina, who welcomed her first child last year, has been away from the big screen for quite some time. The actress is currently enjoying precious moments with her family and focusing on this new chapter of her life. However, fresh reports suggest that she is now gearing up to resume work, leaving fans excited about what lies ahead.

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Katrina Kaif Preparing For Comeback After Motherhood

The actress has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months, but reports indicate that she is ready to return to work soon. As per an India Today report, Katrina has already started reading scripts and is actively searching for a project that truly resonates with her.

The report further claims that the actress is keen to choose the right script rather than rushing into a comeback. Her return is reportedly expected sometime in 2027, with discussions around both films and digital platforms gaining momentum.

Katrina Kaif May Make OTT Debut

Interestingly, Katrina is also said to be exploring opportunities in the OTT space. If the reports turn out to be true, this would mark the actress’s first-ever OTT project. The possibility of seeing her in a digital series or streaming film has already created significant buzz among fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting to see her back on screen.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, which marked her most recent appearance on the big screen.

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At present, the actress is said to be enjoying one of the happiest phases of her life. She welcomed her son, Vihaan, in November last year and has been embracing motherhood wholeheartedly. Glimpses of her family life occasionally appear in her social media posts, delighting fans.

For those unaware, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on 9 December 2021. The couple continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs. After embracing motherhood, Katrina Kaif is reportedly planning her acting comeback and may make her OTT debut with a new project in 2027.