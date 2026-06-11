Bharathiraja Passes Away: CM Vijay, AR Rahman, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, known for rural narratives, passed away.

Chief Minister Vijay announced state honors for the late filmmaker.

Film industry figures widely mourned his passing, lauded contributions.

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday Following age-related health complications. Known for reshaping Tamil cinema with his distinctive storytelling and rural narratives, the veteran director's death prompted an outpouring of grief from actors, filmmakers, musicians and political leaders across the country. As tributes continued to pour in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay announced that the celebrated filmmaker would be accorded state honours during his final rites.

ALSO READ: Director Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84, Tamil Cinema Mourns A Legend

CM Vijay Pays Last Respects

Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay visited Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai on Wednesday to pay his final respects. The Chief Minister offered homage by garlanding the filmmaker's mortal remains and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and countless admirers.

Confirming that the veteran director would receive state honours, Vijay said, "In tribute to Mr. Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honors will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect".

The Chief Minister also described Bharathiraja's death as an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.

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Mammootty, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli And More Celebrities Lead Tributes

Actor Mammootty paid tribute by sharing a photograph of Bharathiraja on Facebook with a simple message, "Heartfelt tributes"

Mohanlal reflected on the filmmaker's artistic legacy, writing, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame".

He further added, “Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed.”

A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever.



Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply… pic.twitter.com/9yP88mLtCO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 10, 2026

Director SS Rajamouli hailed Bharathiraja as a visionary filmmaker whose work changed the cinematic landscape.

He said, "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honour to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy."

Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever.



It was an honour to witness and celebrate… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 10, 2026

Music composer AR Rahman also paid an emotional tribute, saying, "No one has portrayed the love and vitality of Tamil villages on screen like you have. Your creations continue to inspire generations across time. Thank you for taking my music to the most remote villages of South India and introducing the life stories of those people to the world. Rest in peace, Bharathiraja sir."

Among the many voices remembering the filmmaker was Kamal Haasan, he said, “The gentleman has gone, but his art will continue to live on. I'm not counting the losses; I'm counting the gains. He was there, and he made films with me. I am very grateful.”

VIDEO | Chennai: On demise of Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) says, “The gentleman has gone, but his art will continue to live on. I'm not counting the losses; I'm counting the gains. He was there, and he made films… pic.twitter.com/359D4wHr1S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2026

Actor Raghava Lawrence revealed that he had postponed an important personal announcement out of respect for the late filmmaker and the industry's period of mourning.

He said, "I had earlier informed you that I would be making an important life decision announcement on Thursday, the 11th, at 9:30 AM. The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family. Out of respect for Bharathiraja sir and his immense contribution to cinema, I have decided to postpone my announcement. I will now be making the announcement on Friday, the 12th, at 10:00 AM."

Pawan Kalyan also paid his respects, saying, "The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry."

Hi everyone,



I had earlier informed you that I would be making an important life decision announcement on Thursday, the 11th, at 9:30 AM.



The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family.… pic.twitter.com/eNfEG6LxRr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 10, 2026

Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #Bharathiraja garu. A true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists."

Deeply saddened by the passing of #Bharathiraja garu.



A true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists.



Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones,… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 10, 2026