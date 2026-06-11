Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBharathiraja Passes Away: CM Vijay, AR Rahman, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute

Bharathiraja Passes Away: CM Vijay, AR Rahman, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away due to age-related complications. AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, SS Rajamouli and others paid heartfelt tributes.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, known for rural narratives, passed away.
  • Chief Minister Vijay announced state honors for the late filmmaker.
  • Film industry figures widely mourned his passing, lauded contributions.

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday Following age-related health complications. Known for reshaping Tamil cinema with his distinctive storytelling and rural narratives, the veteran director's death prompted an outpouring of grief from actors, filmmakers, musicians and political leaders across the country. As tributes continued to pour in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay announced that the celebrated filmmaker would be accorded state honours during his final rites.

ALSO READ: Director Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84, Tamil Cinema Mourns A Legend

CM Vijay Pays Last Respects

Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay visited Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai on Wednesday to pay his final respects. The Chief Minister offered homage by garlanding the filmmaker's mortal remains and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and countless admirers.

Confirming that the veteran director would receive state honours, Vijay said, "In tribute to Mr. Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honors will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect".

The Chief Minister also described Bharathiraja's death as an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’

Mammootty, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli And More Celebrities Lead Tributes

Actor Mammootty paid tribute by sharing a photograph of Bharathiraja on Facebook with a simple message, "Heartfelt tributes"

Mohanlal reflected on the filmmaker's artistic legacy, writing, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame".

He further added, “Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed.”

Director SS Rajamouli hailed Bharathiraja as a visionary filmmaker whose work changed the cinematic landscape.

He said, "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honour to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy."

Music composer AR Rahman also paid an emotional tribute, saying, "No one has portrayed the love and vitality of Tamil villages on screen like you have. Your creations continue to inspire generations across time. Thank you for taking my music to the most remote villages of South India and introducing the life stories of those people to the world. Rest in peace, Bharathiraja sir."

Among the many voices remembering the filmmaker was Kamal Haasan, he said, “The gentleman has gone, but his art will continue to live on. I'm not counting the losses; I'm counting the gains. He was there, and he made films with me. I am very grateful.”

Actor Raghava Lawrence revealed that he had postponed an important personal announcement out of respect for the late filmmaker and the industry's period of mourning.

He said, "I had earlier informed you that I would be making an important life decision announcement on Thursday, the 11th, at 9:30 AM. The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family. Out of respect for Bharathiraja sir and his immense contribution to cinema, I have decided to postpone my announcement. I will now be making the announcement on Friday, the 12th, at 10:00 AM."

Pawan Kalyan also paid his respects, saying, "The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry."

Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #Bharathiraja garu. A true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists."

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja's death?

Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday following age-related health complications. His death is considered an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.

How will Bharathiraja be honored by the state?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites as a mark of respect for his contributions.

What was Bharathiraja known for in his filmmaking?

He was renowned for reshaping Tamil cinema with his distinctive storytelling and authentic rural narratives, often portraying the love and vitality of Tamil villages.

Which notable personalities paid tribute to Bharathiraja?

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and music composer AR Rahman were among many celebrities who paid tribute.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Kamal Haasan Mohanlal Mammootty Bharathiraja CM Vijay Bharathiraja Death Bharathiraja State Honours
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bharathiraja Passes Away: CM Vijay, AR Rahman, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute
Bharathiraja Passes Away: CM Vijay, AR Rahman, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute
Celebrities
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’
Celebrities
‘I Like Boldness In Dhurandhar’: Pawan Kalyan Praises Film Even As Ustaad Bhagat Singh Competed At Box Office
‘I Like Boldness In Dhurandhar’: Pawan Kalyan Praises Film Even As Ustaad Bhagat Singh Competed At Box Office
Celebrities
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward
Global Watch: Fresh Claims of US-Iran Escalation Trigger New Concerns Across the Middle East
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi Sets New Record as India's Longest-Serving Elected PM in One Stretch
PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Breaking: TMC Crisis Deepens as Resignations Mount Amid Speculation of Congress Merger Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget