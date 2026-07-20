Watch: IShowSpeed Freaks Out Over BTS Before Meeting The K-Pop Stars Backstage

The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, but one of the biggest talking points came from the stands rather than the stage. Popular streamer IShowSpeed stole attention after his energetic reaction to BTS' performance went viral across social media. The internet personality was later seen meeting the K-pop group backstage, creating another memorable moment for fans. The clips quickly spread online, bringing together football supporters, gaming enthusiasts and the BTS ARMY. For many viewers, the unexpected crossover became one of the most entertaining highlights of an already historic World Cup Final night and delighted fans worldwide.

IShowSpeed BTS Reaction

A video shared by BTS fan account @solmerv on X captured IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., reacting at the moment BTS appeared on stage during the Spain versus Argentina FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19. The streamer instantly jumped from his seat, pointed towards the stage, danced excitedly, and shouted as the group performed Dynamite. Spectators around him smiled, watched the performance, and recorded the moment on their phones as the packed stadium erupted.

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🚨| WATCH: Speed gets hyped and starts dancing as BTS performs at the World Cup Final halftime show 🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BKZnRZgTzn — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 19, 2026

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many fans enjoying the crossover between one of the world's biggest streamers and one of K-pop's most successful groups.

Backstage Meeting Delights Fans

The excitement did not end with the performance. IShowSpeed also met BTS backstage following the halftime show. According to videos circulating online, the streamer greeted the members enthusiastically, hugged each of them, shouting, "Big fan, bro!" to J-Hope before celebrating the encounter with one of his trademark backflips. The interaction quickly spread across Instagram, TikTok and X, becoming another viral moment from the World Cup Final.

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ISHOWSPEED JUST MET BTS AT THE WORLD CUP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sIKiHRrdDa — yoxic (@yoxics) July 19, 2026

The backstage meeting delighted both football fans and the BTS ARMY, who praised the genuine excitement shown by the streamer.

Why The Moment Went Viral

Many fans were not surprised by Speed's reaction. During a recent livestream, he revealed that BTS is his favourite K-pop group, while adding that his brother prefers Stray Kids. The timing also added to the significance of the moment. BTS had reunited after completing their military service and were performing at FIFA's first-ever World Cup Final halftime show, sharing the stage with Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Burna Boy.

For Speed, who spent much of the tournament attending matches and creating World Cup content for millions of followers, the chance to watch and later meet BTS became one of the standout moments of his tournament experience. The FIFA World Cup Final delivered history on and off the pitch, but IShowSpeed's unforgettable reaction and backstage meeting with BTS proved that some of the night's biggest highlights came far away from the football itself.