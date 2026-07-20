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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesFIFA World Cup 2026 Final Makes History As BTS, Madonna, Bieber Light Up First Halftime Show

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Makes History As BTS, Madonna, Bieber Light Up First Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup Final made history with its first-ever halftime show featuring BTS, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira. While the star-studded spectacle thrilled millions worldwide, the record-breaking extended interval also sparked debate over FIFA's departure from football's traditional halftime format.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • World Cup Final debuted first-ever star-studded halftime show.
  • BTS performed
  • Extended 27-minute interval sparked debate regarding its appropriateness.

The FIFA World Cup Final delivered much more than football as the tournament introduced its first-ever halftime show, bringing together some of the biggest names in global music. Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and several other artists performed during an extended break that sparked both excitement and debate. The entertainment-filled interval stretched well beyond FIFA's traditional schedule, drawing mixed reactions from fans, pundits, and former footballers. While many celebrated the spectacular production and historic performances, others questioned whether the longer stoppage was appropriate for the sport's biggest match and its long-standing traditions.

BTS World Cup Halftime Show

The biggest talking point of the evening was BTS' return to a major global stage after completing their mandatory military service. The seven-member group, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, performed their global smash hit Dynamite during a 1-minute and 45-second set.

Wearing custom red World Cup outfits carrying their names and the number seven, the group performed despite arriving from Paris just a day earlier following their ARIRANG World Tour concerts. Their appearance marked another milestone in the band's association with FIFA, following Jung Kook's performance of Dreamers at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony and BTS' earlier collaboration for Hyundai's Goal of the Century campaign.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After World Cup Dream Ends In Heartbreak

Star-Studded Show Breaks Tradition

The halftime show featured an impressive line-up including Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini, and Post Malone. Madonna made a dramatic entrance through tunnels beneath the stadium before being joined by Brazilian football icons Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Paredes Loses Cool! Clashes With Spain Players After FIFA World Cup Final

Jennifer Hudson opened proceedings by singing the United States national anthem, while Tom Cruise addressed the crowd before kick-off. "From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," he told the audience. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."

Laura Pausini later told the BBC she had "goosebumps" after Robbie Williams invited her to perform alongside him. Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z were also spotted watching the final from the stands.

Extended Interval Divides Opinion

The entertainment spectacle lasted 27 minutes and 22 seconds, making it the longest halftime break in World Cup history. Reports noted that the extended interval exceeded the 15-minute limit outlined in the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, prompting fresh debate around the decision.

Not everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl-style approach. Former England captain Wayne Rooney, speaking on the BBC's coverage, summed up his view bluntly: "I like a lot of those artists, but I thought it was crap." Despite the criticism, the historic halftime show marked a major shift in how FIFA presents its biggest event, blending football with large-scale entertainment in a way never seen before.

Whether remembered for the football or the music, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be recalled as the night FIFA embraced halftime entertainment on an unprecedented scale, creating one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was unique about the entertainment at the recent FIFA World Cup Final?

The recent FIFA World Cup Final introduced its first-ever halftime show, featuring a star-studded lineup of global music artists. This marked a significant departure from the tournament's traditional schedule.

Who were some of the notable artists that performed during the World Cup Final halftime show?

The star-studded lineup included Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and Robbie Williams, among others. Jennifer Hudson also opened proceedings by singing the US national anthem.

How long was the halftime show, and how was it received?

The entertainment spectacle lasted 27 minutes and 22 seconds, making it the longest in World Cup history. It drew mixed reactions, sparking both excitement and debate among fans and pundits.

What role did BTS play in the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

BTS returned to a major global stage after military service, performing their hit

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Bieber Tom Cruise Jennifer Hudson Shakira Madonna Dynamite FIFA World Cup Final BTS World Cup 2026 Halftime Show
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