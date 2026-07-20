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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat Kaisi Hai': Salman Khan Responds To Health Rumours In His Own Style After Viral Event Photos

'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat Kaisi Hai': Salman Khan Responds To Health Rumours In His Own Style After Viral Event Photos

Salman Khan appeared to respond to ongoing health rumours with a cryptic Instagram post, leaving fans intrigued. The actor's playful caption came days after his public appearance sparked concern online, while anticipation continues to build around his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's recent appearance sparked fan health concerns.
  • He posted playful Instagram photos, subtly addressing rumors.
  • Fans expressed relief, interpreting the post as reassurance.
  • His film

Salman Khan has finally responded to the growing speculation about his health, though not in a direct statement. The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram with a series of monochrome photographs and a playful caption that many fans believe was aimed at recent online discussions. His post quickly grabbed attention, with followers interpreting it as his way of addressing concerns that surfaced after his recent public appearance. While the actor has not commented on the rumours outright, his latest update has sparked fresh conversations across social media, with fans expressing relief as well as curiosity about his well-being and future projects.

Salman Khan Health

Salman shared a collection of black-and-white photographs on Instagram late on Sunday, wearing the same outfit seen during his recent public appearance. In some images, he sported a denim jacket and a cowboy hat, posing confidently for the camera. The actor accompanied the pictures with the caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?), a remark many social media users viewed as a light-hearted response to the rumours surrounding his own condition.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The post soon attracted thousands of reactions, with fans praising his sense of humour. Actor Mahhi Vij also joined the conversation, commenting, "toooo goooodddddd," along with laughing emojis.

Fans Raised Concerns Earlier

The discussion around Salman's health began after he attended an event at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office earlier this week. During the visit, he inaugurated the authority's Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and distributed house keys to beneficiaries.

Photographs from the event prompted concern among some fans, who felt the actor looked slimmer and more fatigued than usual. Social media users shared messages expressing their worries. One fan wrote, "What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it was not him but saw Shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra," while another commented, "That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg".

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Although the speculation gained momentum online, Salman did not issue any formal clarification before sharing his latest Instagram post.

Maatrubhumi Release Awaited

On the work front, Salman is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The war drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. The film was initially scheduled to be released in April but has since been postponed. While rumours suggested the project had been shelved, the makers have denied those claims. A fresh release date is yet to be announced.

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For now, Salman Khan's playful social media post has eased some of the concern among fans, even though questions about his health continue to circulate. With Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace still awaiting a release date, fans will be hoping to see the superstar back on the big screen soon.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Salman Khan respond to health rumors?

Salman Khan addressed health rumors through an Instagram post featuring monochrome photos and a playful caption, which fans interpreted as his response. He did not issue a direct statement.

Why did fans become concerned about Salman Khan's health?

Concerns arose after Salman Khan's appearance at an SRA event where some fans felt he looked slimmer and more fatigued than usual. Photographs from the event circulated online, prompting worry.

What did Salman Khan post on Instagram?

Salman Khan shared black-and-white photographs of himself in a denim jacket and cowboy hat. He captioned the post,

What is Salman Khan's next film?

Salman Khan is preparing for the release of the war drama

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Instagram Bollywood Salman Khan Salman Khan Fans Salman Khan Cryptic Post Salman Khan Health Health Rumours
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