Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh seen holding rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur's hand.

Video surfaced after Punjab Kings' record 265-run chase win.

Pair previously spotted together at airport, sparking dating rumours.

Samreen Kaur is an actor and model, Miss India finalist.

Punjab Kings’ stunning 265-run chase grabbed headlines, but it wasn’t only the on-field action that got fans talking. Shortly after the dramatic win, Arshdeep Singh was seen in a viral moment with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur, sparking fresh chatter across social media.

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Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Samreen Kaur After PBKS Win

Arshdeep Singh tightly holding his girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s hand while leaving for the PBKS party after their record-breaking run chase (265 runs) against DC. ❤



Arshdeep Singh with his lady luck. pic.twitter.com/ReemzPz0g8 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 26, 2026

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, known for his steady performances for both India and Punjab Kings, is now making news away from cricket as well. The left-arm quick has triggered relationship rumours after being seen with actor and model Samreen Kaur.

A video that's going viral on social media shows Arshdeep holding Samreen's hand after Punjab Kings' record 265-run chase. The pair were seen walking together, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Earlier Airport Sighting Had Already Sparked Buzz

The dating rumours first gained traction on April 22, 2026, when Punjab Kings landed in Delhi for their IPL fixture. Cameras captured Arshdeep walking hand-in-hand with a young woman at the airport, instantly drawing the attention of fans and paparazzi.

Soon after, online users began guessing the identity of the mystery companion, who was later identified as Samreen Kaur.

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Who Is Samreen Kaur?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

According to IMDb.com, Samreen Kaur was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her graduation from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune.

She first came into the spotlight as a finalist in the Miss India 2018 pageant, representing her home state. Later, she moved into entertainment and featured in several music videos. Among her best-known appearances are alongside Jubin Nautiyal in Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha and with Badshah in Baawla.

Samreen also stepped into acting with roles in the Zee5 legal thriller Nail Polish, starring Arjun Rampal, and Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83, featuring Ranveer Singh.