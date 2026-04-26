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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase

Arshdeep Singh was seen holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur after Punjab Kings’ record 265-run chase. Watch the viral video.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh seen holding rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur's hand.
  • Video surfaced after Punjab Kings' record 265-run chase win.
  • Pair previously spotted together at airport, sparking dating rumours.
  • Samreen Kaur is an actor and model, Miss India finalist.

Punjab Kings’ stunning 265-run chase grabbed headlines, but it wasn’t only the on-field action that got fans talking. Shortly after the dramatic win, Arshdeep Singh was seen in a viral moment with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur, sparking fresh chatter across social media.

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Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Samreen Kaur After PBKS Win

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, known for his steady performances for both India and Punjab Kings, is now making news away from cricket as well. The left-arm quick has triggered relationship rumours after being seen with actor and model Samreen Kaur.

A video that's going viral on social media shows Arshdeep holding Samreen's hand after Punjab Kings' record 265-run chase. The pair were seen walking together, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Earlier Airport Sighting Had Already Sparked Buzz

The dating rumours first gained traction on April 22, 2026, when Punjab Kings landed in Delhi for their IPL fixture. Cameras captured Arshdeep walking hand-in-hand with a young woman at the airport, instantly drawing the attention of fans and paparazzi.

Soon after, online users began guessing the identity of the mystery companion, who was later identified as Samreen Kaur. 

ALSO READ: Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: DC Director Breaks Silence After On-Field Scare

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

According to IMDb.com, Samreen Kaur was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her graduation from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune.

She first came into the spotlight as a finalist in the Miss India 2018 pageant, representing her home state. Later, she moved into entertainment and featured in several music videos. Among her best-known appearances are alongside Jubin Nautiyal in Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha and with Badshah in Baawla.

Samreen also stepped into acting with roles in the Zee5 legal thriller Nail Polish, starring Arjun Rampal, and Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83, featuring Ranveer Singh.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was seen with Arshdeep Singh after the Punjab Kings' win?

Arshdeep Singh was seen holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur after the Punjab Kings' record-breaking 265-run chase.

What sparked the dating rumours between Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?

The dating rumours were sparked by a viral video of Arshdeep Singh holding Samreen Kaur's hand after a match, and an earlier airport sighting.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an actor and model, a finalist in the Miss India 2018 pageant, who has appeared in music videos and films like 'Nail Polish' and '83'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Samreen Kaur
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