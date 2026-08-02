Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Bhumi Pednekar criticized abusive language during NEET protests.

She urged constructive solutions, not just criticism, for systemic changes.

Pednekar emphasized respectful discourse, irrespective of political opinions or office.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has voiced concern over the abusive language used by some protesters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during demonstrations over the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to several viral videos circulating online, the actor said disagreements should never descend into personal abuse and stressed the importance of respectful public discourse, irrespective of political opinions.

ALSO READ: Model Rhiya Ahir Felicitated By Raj Thackeray After Viral NEET Protest, Supriya Sule Assures Support: WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar Says The Protest Had Both Positives And Shortcomings

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Bhumi acknowledged that the movement brought in light an important issue but felt that it could have offered more practical solutions alongside its criticism.

She said, "While I agreed with many aspects of the movement, there were also several things I completely disagreed with. I don’t think anyone presented a constructive roadmap, a framework, or a proper system for bringing about real, long-term change."

The actor also pointed out that measures addressing the issue are already being introduced, noting that the anti-paper leak bill has been passed, fast-track courts have been established and further systematic reforms are expected.

Speaking about the impact on students and their families, she added, "Compensation should absolutely be given because students have lost their lives. My heart goes out to them and their families. But why didn’t we also discuss how biometrics could be used? We were all educated people leading this movement. Many of us have studied abroad, and many have studied here as well. We understand where the gaps are. So why didn’t we also talk about constructive ways to fill those gaps?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Faces Police Complaint In Lucknow Over Remarks On Gen Z Women, AIMC Seeks FIR

'Holds The Highest Office In The Country'

Bhumi also expressed disappointment over the language used by some young protesters in viral videos targeting the Prime Minister. According to her, disagreements should be expressed respectfully rather than through insults.

She said, "What is happening is that everything has turned into abuse and name-calling. I saw these videos during the protests as well, but at that time we were focused on having a constructive conversation about what was best for the country, so perhaps they didn’t deserve so much attention. But now, the number of such videos and the kind of language being used are deeply concerning. The way so many young people in our country are speaking is not how we should communicate."

She further added, "We are talking about someone who currently holds the highest office in the country. And it is not just about the office. Would we speak to the elders in our own homes using abusive language? This is not our culture. It is wrong. This is something that has been bothering me, which is why I wanted to come out and address it."

Bhumi Pednekar Calls For Unity And Respectful Dialogue

Concluding her remarks, Bhumi stressed that meaningful progress can only come through respectful conversations, collective effort and staying connected to the country's values.

She said, "Our country will move forward and truly progress only if we come together in unity, openly discuss what is wrong, appreciate what is good, and remain rooted in our culture and value system. If we move away from those values, we will not be able to communicate the right issues in the right way. And if we cannot communicate them properly, they will never be implemented, and real change will never happen."